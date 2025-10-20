First long-lasting HIV prevention injection: LGA response

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the NHS England announcement on the first long-acting injection to prevent HIV

"We support the NHS decision to offer cabotegravir as a long-acting injectable option for HIV prevention through local council commissioned sexual health clinics. This marks a significant milestone in our collective ambition to end new HIV transmissions in England by 2030.

"For many people, daily oral PrEP is effective and accessible. But for others, particularly those facing stigma, unstable housing, or other barriers to daily medication, this new injectable option could be life changing. Cabotegravir provides a discreet, long-acting alternative that will help close the gaps in access and adherence.

"This is a powerful example of how innovation, combined with inclusive public health policy, can drive real progress. Local government, the NHS, and our wider partners must continue working together to ensure equitable access to HIV prevention tools for everyone who needs them."