First long-lasting HIV prevention injection: LGA response
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the NHS England announcement on the first long-acting injection to prevent HIV
"We support the NHS decision to offer cabotegravir as a long-acting injectable option for HIV prevention through local council commissioned sexual health clinics. This marks a significant milestone in our collective ambition to end new HIV transmissions in England by 2030.
"For many people, daily oral PrEP is effective and accessible. But for others, particularly those facing stigma, unstable housing, or other barriers to daily medication, this new injectable option could be life changing. Cabotegravir provides a discreet, long-acting alternative that will help close the gaps in access and adherence.
"This is a powerful example of how innovation, combined with inclusive public health policy, can drive real progress. Local government, the NHS, and our wider partners must continue working together to ensure equitable access to HIV prevention tools for everyone who needs them."
Notes to Editors
- NHS to roll out first long-acting injection to prevent HIV
- Local councils commission sexual health clinics as part of their public health responsibilities since 2013.
- New diagnoses of HIV have been increasing since 2021. Prior to 2021, new diagnoses were declining since their peak in 2005 (Terrance Higgins Trust)
- Anyone can get HIV but people from some groups or parts of the world are more likely to be affected. In particular, men who have sex with men and Black African people are disproportionately affected.
- Among gay and bisexual men, new HIV diagnoses in England decreased by 6% from 859 in 2023 to 810 in 2024. Over the same period (between 2023 and 2024), new HIV diagnoses in England among Black African heterosexual men increased by 15% (231 to 265) but decreased by 5% among Black African heterosexual women (441 to 418). (UKHSA)
- In 2023, there were 6,008 HIV diagnoses in England (including those previously diagnosed abroad). Of these, 2,810 diagnoses were first made in England — a 15 % increase from 2,451 in 2022. (UKHSA)
