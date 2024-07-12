First meeting between the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Tánaiste marks renewed commitment to UK-Irish relations

The meeting took place on Thursday 11 July

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, and the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, met yesterday evening [Thursday 11 July] at Hillsborough Castle.

The discussions marked the first official engagement between the two, and comes as both the UK and Irish Governments pledge a reset in relations. They were joined by Fleur Anderson MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland Office.

The Secretary of State reiterated the UK Government’s responsibility as co-signatory to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, emphasising the importance of maintaining political stability and peace in Northern Ireland. The meeting highlighted the shared goals of the UK and Irish Governments and the importance of continued cooperation and dialogue in future.

The Secretary of State also stressed the need to address the legacy of the past in a way that is supported by victims and survivors and is compliant with human rights obligations. Mr Benn welcomed the news that the Irish Government has committed to assisting with the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and encouraged them to take all steps necessary to facilitate its work.

The Secretary of State pledged to continue implementing the Windsor Framework in good faith, protecting the UK internal market and supporting Northern Ireland’s economy to thrive in the longer term.

Speaking afterwards, The Secretary of State said:

“It was a pleasure to meet the Tánaiste to discuss the UK Government’s commitment to economic growth, peace and stability in Northern Ireland, and to foster renewed, close relations with our nearest neighbour.

“As co-signatory of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, I reiterated the UK Government’s commitment to work with the Irish Government for the betterment of the people of Northern Ireland.

“Our relationship with Ireland is of great importance and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Irish Government to reset and strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”