First meeting of new Cabinet
FM John Swinney chairs Cabinet before visits focused on jobs, NHS and transport.
First Minister John Swinney will chair his first Cabinet meeting at Bute House, Edinburgh, this morning, ahead of a series of visits in the afternoon.
Mr Swinney was officially sworn in as Scotland’s seventh First Minister and appointed his Cabinet on Wednesday.
Later today he will meet health staff at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, see near completed works on the Levenmouth Rail Link in Fife, and visit IGS, a highly successful international vertical farm company in Dundee.
The First Minister said:
“Today, my colleagues and I embark on a new chapter as we collectively work to build a better, brighter future for the people of Scotland.
“It is my greatest honour to lead us forward on that journey – one that will drive economic growth, tackle the climate crisis and eradicate the scourge of child poverty in our country once and for all.
“I know our health service is operating under sustained pressure and I am absolutely committed to working with health boards to improve standards – starting with our recent £30 million investment to drive down waiting times.
“We will also build on our investment and track record on major infrastructure projects. I’m pleased to also be able to visit one example of that record - the Levenmouth Rail Link, a line which will reconnect local communities for the first time in 50 years, and make a real contribution to the Government’s net-zero transport ambitions.
“And I pledge that I will stand with Scotland’s businesses, large and small, and do whatever I can to help them to grow, innovate, and boost our economy for the benefit of those who live here.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-meeting-of-new-cabinet-1/
