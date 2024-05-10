First meeting of new Cabinet

FM John Swinney chairs Cabinet before visits focused on jobs, NHS and transport.

First Minister John Swinney will chair his first Cabinet meeting at Bute House, Edinburgh, this morning, ahead of a series of visits in the afternoon.

Mr Swinney was officially sworn in as Scotland’s seventh First Minister and appointed his Cabinet on Wednesday.

Later today he will meet health staff at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, see near completed works on the Levenmouth Rail Link in Fife, and visit IGS, a highly successful international vertical farm company in Dundee.

The First Minister said: