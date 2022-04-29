First meeting of new Data Analytics & AI Committee

On 28 April 2022 techUK hosted the first meeting of its newly elected Data Analytics & AI Leadership Committee.

The Committee provides the strategic direction for the Data Analytics and AI Programmes and ensures that our work accurately represents members’ priorities.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of industry leaders at the forefront of AI innovation to discuss the latest AI policy issues and the programme of work for the year ahead. We welcomed our new Chair, Maria Axente, Responsible AI Lead at PwC UK and our new Vice-Chair, David Henstock, Chief Data Scientist at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence.

We also hosted Blake Bower, Director of Digital and Technology Policy at DCMS, who joined to share updates on how the National AI Strategy is progressing.

Click here for the full press release