First migrants set for Rwanda to be given final notice
The Home Office has begun issuing formal directions to the first group of people being relocated to Rwanda.
The government’s world-leading Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda has taken its final administrative step, as the Home Office has begun issuing formal removal direction letters to those who are set to go to Rwanda where they will be able to rebuild their lives in safety.
People who have taken dangerous, unnecessary, and illegal journeys, including crossing the Channel, are among those being relocated there.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said:
Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people smugglers’ business model.
Today’s announcement is another critical step towards delivering that partnership and, while we know attempts will now be made to frustrate the process and delay removals, I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect.
It comes after the Home Office issued notices of intent earlier in the month informing some individuals that they were in scope for relocation.
The removal direction confirms that they will be going to Rwanda and when. The first flight is expected to take place next month, on 14 June.
Home Office officials are speaking with all individuals to ensure the process is fully understood and people are given the appropriate support ahead of departure.
Once in Rwanda, there is a generous support package, including up to 5 years of training, accommodation, and healthcare on arrival. Under this partnership the UK is also investing an initial £120 million into the economic development and growth of Rwanda.
The partnership forms part of the New Plan for Immigration, the government’s response to overhaul the asylum system – which is currently costing the UK taxpayer £1.5 billion a year – to create a fair but firm immigration system.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-migrants-set-for-rwanda-to-be-given-final-notice
