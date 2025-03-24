Scottish Government
First Minister address to the CBI
Economic growth essential for future prosperity.
First Minister John Swinney recently set out his commitment to continue working with the business community to grow Scotland’s economy, during a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
Speaking at an event to mark the CBI’s 60th anniversary, Mr Swinney also called on their representatives to join the mission to deliver a Scottish Graduate Visa and retain top talent in Scotland.
First Minister John Swinney recently said:
“Scotland consistently ranks as the UK's top investment destination outside of London and the South East of England. We have significant offshore renewables resources, and we're ranked first amongst the UK's nations and regions for green growth potential and opportunity.
“There are many reasons to be optimistic about Scotland's economic potential and Scotland's economic performance, but there's also a need to be realistic about the challenges and the issues that the business community and the Scottish economy faces at this time.
“Since I came into office, I’ve set out a clear and focused agenda for the government around eradicating child poverty, about supporting the transition to Net Zero, about improving our public services, and particularly our National Health Service, which are fundamentally anchored on delivering higher levels of economic growth within Scotland, because we cannot hope to achieve our objectives on Net Zero, or on eradicating child poverty, or on improving our public services without generating the wealth that is going to be at the heart of future success for our country.”
He added:
“We have to act to take steps to boost the working age population in Scotland. The proposals I’ve put forward around a dedicated Scottish graduate visa where we enable international students who come to Scotland to be able to develop longer routes and stay for a longer period, will help to encourage the growth of our working age population and also to boost economic activity within Scotland.
“And we pursue those proposals with the United Kingdom Government because for Scotland, measures of that type are critical, mission critical, for enabling us to fulfil our growth ambitions and your support in persuading the UK Government within that step would be enormously welcome.”
Background
First Minister's address to the CBI
Scottish Graduate Visa proposed – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-address-to-the-cbi/
