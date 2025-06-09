First Minister and Future Generations Commissioner visit Borth climate change project

A solar panel project that powers a GP surgery in Ceredigion provided the venue for the First Minister and the Future Generations Commissioner to discuss Wales' sustainable future recently.

The Star of the Sea cultural venue in Borth is an example of community-led sustainable development. First Minister Eluned Morgan and Commissioner Derek Walker discussed how to accelerate community action on climate change, while viewing local renewable energy projects already making an impact.

The project received technical support and grant funding through the Welsh Government Energy Service, enabling the community venue to generate clean electricity for both its own operations and the nearby medical practice.

Eluned Morgan recently said:

What we've seen in Borth today demonstrates exactly how communities across Wales can lead the way on climate action. These local renewable energy projects aren't just tackling climate change – they're bringing communities together and cutting costs for vital services. The Future Generations Report shows we've made progress in many areas, but there's much more we need to do. By listening to communities and supporting local innovation, we can build a Wales that truly works for future generations while addressing immediate challenges like the cost of living and climate emergencies.

The visit, held on World Environment Day, included discussions with local community leaders from Borth 2030 and representatives from Community Energy Wales about expanding community-owned energy projects across the country.

The Commissioner has called for the Welsh Government to double its targets for community energy generation and provide more resources for local groups to develop renewable projects.

Derek Walker recently said: