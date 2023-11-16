First Minister and STUC call for ceasefire in Gaza

Almost 1.6 million people have already been displaced.

The First Minister and Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) have jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel during a bi-annual meeting yesterday (Wednesday).

The meeting was an opportunity for the Scottish Government and STUC to re-iterate solidarity with the Jewish and Muslim communities in Scotland, and commit to working in collaboration to ensure that antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any form of hatred or prejudice has no place in Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“We unequivocally condemn the terrorist atrocities committed by Hamas almost six weeks ago, and call for all hostages to be immediately, unconditionally, and safely released. “What we are witnessing in Gaza is a humanitarian disaster. More than 11,000 men, woman, and children have lost their lives, and almost 1.6 million have been displaced. The people of Gaza are in desperate need of water, shelter, food, and safety. “We must stand together and united, join with international organisations and aid agencies like the United Nations and World Health Organisation, and continue to lend Scotland’s voice to the growing international calls for an urgent ceasefire. “The way forward is clear, and I hope that others across Scotland will add their voices to our calls – which build on Scotland’s proud history of supporting and promoting peace across the world. “Working in solidarity with trade unions and others to combat antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hatred in Scotland is crucial, and I am absolutely committed to sending a clear message that hatred or prejudice directed at any community has no place in our modern Scotland.”

Commenting, STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer yesterday said: