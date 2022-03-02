First Minister announces £4 million of aid for Ukraine

The Welsh Government will provide £4 million in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help support those in desperate need.

Speaking in the chamber, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:

We stand in support of the Ukrainian people who are bravely resisting this unprovoked and brutal act of war. The Welsh Government will provide £4 million in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which will help to provide crucial support to many who are in desperate need. We are also assessing what surplus medical equipment could usefully be sent to the country. Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, stands ready to welcome people fleeing Ukraine. Tomorrow we will be holding urgent discussions with local authority leaders to ensure preparations are in place to accept refugees. I have also written to the Prime Minister urging the UK government to strengthen current arrangements to enable Ukrainian citizens to come to the UK quickly and safely. It is vital people can seek safe sanctuary here without bureaucracy delaying that process. The UK government must honour its duty to allow people to seek safety in situations such as those we are all witnessing today with great sadness and repulsion.

The Russian attack on Ukraine has caused the displacement of many tens of thousands of Ukrainian people from their homes and marked the onset of what could be the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe for decades. Anyone who is able to help can consider making a financial donation to the British Red Cross, UNICEF UK or to the UNHCR UK.