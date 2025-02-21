First Minister announces finalists of St David Awards 2025

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan yesterday announced the finalists of this year’s St David Awards.

This year’s awards are the 12th annual St David Awards, with the first presented in 2014.

Three finalists are selected for each of the 11 St David Awards, with the first 10 nominated by the public, in the following categories:

Business

Bravery

Community Champion

Culture

Environment Champion

Innovation, Science and Technology

Public Service award

Sport

Volunteer

Young Person

First Minister’s Special Award

The finalists in each category are selected by an independent panel, from nominations sent in by people across Wales. The winners are chosen by the First Minister.

The Special Award is chosen by the First Minister and could reflect collective as well as individual achievements.

All winners will receive a St David Awards trophy, designed and made by a leading Welsh artist. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 27th March 2025 at the Senedd.

First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:

It’s a real privilege for me to name the finalists of the St David Awards for the first time. The Awards bring together the best of Wales, with fantastic examples of the positive contribution people can make to other people’s lives. We have an incredible list of finalists this year, full of inspirational stories and impressive achievements. I can’t wait to see the finalists again at the Awards ceremony next month.

The full list of finalists can be found here.