First Minister announces St David Awards 2024 finalists
First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced the finalists of this year’s St David Awards at an event at the Senedd.
This year’s Awards will be the 11th. The first time the awards were presented was in 2014.
Three finalists will be selected for the 10 St David Awards, with the first 9 nominated by the public, in the following categories:
- Business
- Bravery
- Community Spirit
- Critical Worker (Key Worker)
- Culture
- Environment
- Innovation, Science and Technology
- Sport
- Young Person
- First Minister’s Special Award
The finalists in each category are selected by an independent panel from Welsh public life from nominations from the public. The winners are chosen by the First Minister.
The Special Award is chosen by the First Minister and could reflect collective as well as individual achievements.
All winners will receive a St David Awards trophy, designed and made by a leading Welsh artist. The awards ceremony will take place at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama on Thursday 11th April.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said:
Once again, we have an incredible line up of finalists for this year’s St David Awards. Every year, the awards bring together some of the bravest and brightest people from across Wales, who have shown leadership in difficult circumstances and have been an inspiration to others.
It’s been a privilege for me to choose the winners over the course of the last 5 years. I will be following this year’s final as keenly as ever and very much look forward to seeing the winners revealed.
The full list of finalists can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-announces-st-david-awards-2024-finalists
