First Minister attends CBI Wales Annual Lunch

The First Minister Eluned Morgan MS addressed over 200 business leaders, politicians and other stakeholders at the CBI Wales Annual Lunch in Cardiff on 1 May.

The event, sponsored by FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District (BID), and Blaenavon-based GOS Tool & Engineering, took place at the Parkgate Hotel as part of the CBI's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Guests also heard from Russell Greenslade, the new Director of CBI Wales, Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales, and Tracy Black, Chief Commercial Officer, CBI, along with Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director, FOR Cardiff, Joshua Western, CEO and co-founder, Space Forge.

Other speakers were Alan Francis, Managing Director, Gaunt Francis, who represented GOS Tool & Engineering and Amanda Fenton, Director of Fundraising & Marketing, at City Hospice, CBI Wales' charity partner.

Conversations over lunch centred on the impact of US trade tariffs on the economy, the regional economy, skills and December's Welsh Government international investment summit in Newport.

The Rt. Hon Eluned Morgan MS, the First Minister of Wales, yesterday said:

"It was a privilege to join CBI Wales for their 60th anniversary celebrations. Wales is building strength in key industries for the future, from semiconductors for mobile phones and electric vehicles to our celebrated creative industries. "My government is committed to working collaboratively with business leaders to drive sustainable economic growth and ensure Wales remains competitive on the global stage. By strengthening partnerships between government and industry we can attract investment, develop skills and create the conditions for businesses of all sizes to thrive."

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, yesterday said:

"This lunch celebrated the businesses, innovators, and leaders shaping our future, alongside a thought-provoking discussion on how we can build on this momentum to deliver sustainable economic growth. Welsh businesses are leading the way. From pioneering technologies to attracting investment and driving innovation, Wales is demonstrating what a modern, agile economy can achieve."

Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales, MD and Chief Executive Officer, The Safety Letterbox Company, yesterday said:

"It is a great honour to chair CBI Wales in the 60th anniversary year. Being exposed to many companies across Wales of all sizes and sectors, there's no shortage of drive, determination, passion and enthusiasm to succeed, despite the very challenging backdrop and repeated global headwinds businesses currently face. There has never been a more important time for collaboration and support of business to unlock opportunity."

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director, FOR Cardiff, yesterday said:

"As the economic engine of Wales, Cardiff city centre is the perfect location for the CBI's 60th anniversary lunch and FOR Cardiff are proud to have sponsored the event. It was great to see so many of the businesses that make up our Business Improvement District represented at the event and discuss the challenges and opportunities that doing business in central Cardiff provides.'

Neil Gregory, Director, GOS Tool & Engineering in Blaenavon, yesterday said: