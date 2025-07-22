First Minister attends final day of Tall Ships festival

Aberdeen bids farewell to 50 vessels after successful four day programme.

First Minister John Swinney will be among the crowds of people gathering in Aberdeen today to watch the Parade of Sail on the last day of the Tall Ships Races festival.

The First Minister will meet young trainees who are taking part in the races, event organisers and volunteers before watching the 50 Tall Ships leave the harbour.

Speaking ahead of the event, the First Minister commented: