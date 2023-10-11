Scottish Government
First Minister calls for Gaza humanitarian corridor
Foreign Office letter supports safe evacuation of civilians.
First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday (Tuesday) wrote to the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly supporting the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Gaza to allow civilian evacuation.
The full text of the First Minister’s letter to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-calls-for-gaza-humanitarian-corridor/
