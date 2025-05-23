First Minister calls for national mission to raise living standards

Ahead of UK summit, FM says Winter Fuel Payment must be restored.

The UK needs a national mission to raise living standards and provide people with hope that things will get easier, starting with the restoration of a Winter Fuel Payment to all pensioner households, First Minister John Swinney has said.

Speaking ahead of talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London, the First Minister said he will press for action to help people struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis, amid increasing inflation and international economic instability.

Mr Swinney said the first action of the UK Government must be to accept the cut to the Winter Fuel Payment was wrong and announce a restoration so all pensioners get a payment.

The First Minster said people need to believe things can get easier and that he plans to raise specific concerns relating to Scotland’s economy with the Prime Minister which could help accelerate economic growth. This includes the impact on Scotland of the recently announced UK-US trade deal, the agreement reached with the European Union, Carbon Capture and the case for a bespoke migration policy for Scotland.

Mr Swinney will be in London for a programme of meetings, including a bilateral with the Prime Minister, a multilateral with the First Minister of Wales, First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, and a plenary session of the Council of Nations and Regions.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“People across the UK are living through a period of huge uncertainty and for some, that is undermining the trust they have in government. “Cutting the winter fuel payment saw the UK Government breaking promises and removing vital financial support for some of the most vulnerable in our society. Having effectively conceded the argument by announcing a partial U-turn, the Prime Minister should accept the cut was wrong and restore a universal winter fuel payment. “In Scotland, we are introducing universal winter heating payments through our Cost of Living Guarantee. This will see payment made to all pensioner households, with the poorest receiving the most support which is fair amid ongoing pressures. “If the UK government want to provide people with hope that things will get easier, the Prime Minister should restore the winter fuel payment as part of a new national mission to raise living standards. “I will raise this issue with him alongside other critical issues, including our proposal for a Scottish Graduate Visa, Carbon Capture and what impacts recent trade deals will have on Scottish producers and businesses. “We are willing to work with him and the UK Government, but the question is whether he is willing to work with Scotland and give people hope that a better future is possible.”

The First Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister in London on Friday 23 May.

The First Minister is then due to join the First Minister of Wales, the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland for further talks, before joining a meeting of the UK Government’s Council of Nations and Regions.