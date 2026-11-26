Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister calls for “new alliance” to fight for further devolution
In a statement to the Welsh Parliament yesterday, the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, called for a new alliance to ensure Wales’s constitutional future is “shaped by the people of Wales and their democratically elected representatives.”
The First Minister made the statement following a letter from the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, in which the PM addressed the Welsh Government’s calls for further devolution.
Last Friday, the Prime Minister wrote to the First Minister about the new Welsh Government’s priorities for further devolution. The First Minister has described the Prime Minister’s refusal to explore the devolution of the Crown Estate, justice and policing, and rail infrastructure as “deeply disappointing”.
The First Minister told the Senedd:
Twenty-nine years ago, Wales said yes to a parliament of its own. This represented the most consequential decision in our nation’s modern history and one which has resulted in all of us here today having the privilege of representing the people of Wales.
I have shared my deep disappointment at the Prime Minister’s letter in recent days, but I have taken heart too. I welcome comments made by TUC Cymru, former First Ministers and Senedd Members, not to mention how this development has reignited the grassroots debate around empowering Wales.
It’s time to say ‘yes’ for Wales once more. And this government is ready to convene and lead a new alliance. I believe that such an alliance will come together, rooted in the simple but powerful principle that Wales’s constitutional future should be shaped by the people of Wales and their democratically elected representatives.
I will now await the Prime Minister’s response and hope that he will consider the independent evidence before him, free from interference or influence by those who do not have Wales’s best interests at heart."
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-calls-for-new-alliance-to-fight-for-further-devolution
Latest News from
Welsh Government
More than £19 million additional in-year investment to help cut heating bills for households across Wales26/11/2026 11:25:00
The Welsh Government is investing a further £19.35 million this year in home energy efficiency and clean heating schemes to bring down energy bills and help with the cost of living this winter.
“All aboard!” - free transport for schools to Wales’ historic sites26/11/2026 10:25:00
Schools across Wales are being encouraged to apply for funding to cover the cost of transport to Cadw's historic sites, as part of a £50,000 investment from the Welsh Government to widen access to heritage.
White Ribbon Day: men helping make Wales safer for women25/11/2026 16:20:00
Boys and young men in schools, sports clubs and prisons across Wales are learning about allyship and healthy relationships from trained Sound x White Ribbon ambassadors.
‘New and pragmatic’ approach to help Wales become TB free24/11/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is today publishing advice from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board and the Technical Advisory Group, alongside its response, as Wales moves to a step change in tackling the disease.
Women’s World Cup comes to Wales24/11/2026 11:05:00
The Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2035 will be an historic opportunity to promote Wales to the world, and will be a boost for women’s sports across the country, the Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan yesterday said.
Transport Minister extremely disappointed with further delays to Menai suspension bridge works24/11/2026 09:05:00
UK Highways A55 Ltd have confirmed that phase two works on the Menai Suspension Bridge will be delayed by at least six months.
Traffic Officers across Wales to carry life-saving defibrillators23/11/2026 10:25:00
Traffic Officers across Wales can now carry defibrillators in their vehicles, after Save a Life Cymru donated 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
£2.4m boost for National Slate Museum20/11/2026 15:25:00
Welsh Government confirms extra funding for Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales to support the redevelopment of the National Slate Museum.
School’s education web platform revamped, with free Microsoft 365 access20/11/2026 13:15:00
A redesigned, more user-friendly and responsive web platform has been launched for schools across Wales.