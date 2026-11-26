In a statement to the Welsh Parliament yesterday, the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, called for a new alliance to ensure Wales’s constitutional future is “shaped by the people of Wales and their democratically elected representatives.”

The First Minister made the statement following a letter from the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, in which the PM addressed the Welsh Government’s calls for further devolution.

Last Friday, the Prime Minister wrote to the First Minister about the new Welsh Government’s priorities for further devolution. The First Minister has described the Prime Minister’s refusal to explore the devolution of the Crown Estate, justice and policing, and rail infrastructure as “deeply disappointing”.

The First Minister told the Senedd: