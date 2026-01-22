First Minister calls for “new chapter for devolution”

Wales will benefit from the Welsh Government receiving fairer funding and having stronger powers, the First Minister Eluned Morgan will say in a speech today.

Speaking to the Institute of Government this morning, the First Minister will call for a fair share of UK funding for rail, research and investment.

The First Minister will set out clear priorities for devolution reform, including calling for a Constitutional Reform Act to legally protect devolution.

The First Minister will also propose an independent oversight process to ensure fair funding for Wales and the other devolved nations.

The First Minister will reiterate that the Welsh Government is seeking devolution of policing, rail, youth justice and probation, along with transfer of Crown Estate powers. She will also call on the Chancellor to make permanent the Welsh Government’s full access to its financial reserves.

In excerpts from her speech, the First Minister will say: