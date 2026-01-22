Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister calls for “new chapter for devolution”
Wales will benefit from the Welsh Government receiving fairer funding and having stronger powers, the First Minister Eluned Morgan will say in a speech today.
Speaking to the Institute of Government this morning, the First Minister will call for a fair share of UK funding for rail, research and investment.
The First Minister will set out clear priorities for devolution reform, including calling for a Constitutional Reform Act to legally protect devolution.
The First Minister will also propose an independent oversight process to ensure fair funding for Wales and the other devolved nations.
The First Minister will reiterate that the Welsh Government is seeking devolution of policing, rail, youth justice and probation, along with transfer of Crown Estate powers. She will also call on the Chancellor to make permanent the Welsh Government’s full access to its financial reserves.
In excerpts from her speech, the First Minister will say:
As part of our new chapter on devolution, we have to ensure that UK-wide frameworks enable innovation. I am proposing a new independent adjudicator to ensure financial fairness across the nations.
The new chapter must be underpinned by a ‘fair share formula’ so that Wales automatically receives its rightful share of UK resources in critical areas like rail, justice, and research and development. I believe that Wales should receive, at a minimum, a Barnett share from all UK-wide investment funding.
That’s what the Welsh Government I lead does and that’s what the next chapter is about.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-calls-for-new-chapter-for-devolution
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Skills summit charts path for North Wales jobs22/01/2026 17:20:00
Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, today hosted a Skills Summit in North Wales, bringing together key leaders to prepare the region’s workforce for future job opportunities.
Digital logistics hub to be established in Pontypool22/01/2026 14:05:00
Welsh Government funding is helping an award-winning logistics company to establish a modern, technology-led logistics hub, supporting Welsh businesses and creating highly skilled new jobs.
Help shape the future of post-16 education in Wales22/01/2026 09:15:00
The Minister for Further and Higher Education has called for universities, colleges, schools, learners, and businesses in Wales to share their views on post-16 education and research.
People in Wales can now track their NHS waiting list progress on the app21/01/2026 15:10:00
People across Wales can now see where they are on NHS waiting lists using the NHS Wales App.
Welsh Government publishes Final Budget21/01/2026 12:05:00
The Final Budget 2026-2027 will provide £1.2 billion more for people, public services and businesses across Wales than in this financial year.
Final preparations being put in place for roll out of women's health hubs21/01/2026 11:05:00
Final preparations are underway for the launch of new NHS services in all parts of Wales to improve access to vital healthcare services for women.
“We must stand by our allies and the values we hold dear” - First Minister21/01/2026 09:05:00
The First Minister of Wales has urged the Prime Minister to stand firm in the face of threats by Donald Trump to increase tariffs unless the UK complies with the US President’s desire to purchase Greenland.
Fund open to help communities start local projects20/01/2026 16:05:00
Community groups across Wales are being reminded that there is still time to apply for the Perthyn grant, which supports communities to develop social enterprises or community-led housing projects.
Next step in improving access at North Wales stations welcomed20/01/2026 14:05:00
Two North Wales stations, Shotton and Ruabon, have progressed to the next stage of the Access for All programme, a UK Government scheme backed by the Welsh Government to improve accessibility at railway stations.
Manufacturing sector championed on visit to major mid Wales employer20/01/2026 09:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, has championed the strength and innovation of Welsh manufacturing and reiterated the Welsh Government’s unwavering support for the vital sector on a visit to one of the largest private sector businesses in the mid Wales region.