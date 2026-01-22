First Minister calls for sustainability of STV regional news

Response to Ofcom consultation.

The First Minister has expressed deep concerns over proposals to end the STV North tea-time news bulletin.

The Scottish Government’s response to Ofcom’s consultation on STV's request to change its regional programming commitments strongly urges consideration of the long-term implications this would have on local public service broadcasting in Scotland.

There has been significant public and political pressure to reverse the plans to end the STV North news bulletin.

First Minister John Swinney said that removing public service obligations to deliver regional news would set a ‘damaging precedent’.

Mr Swinney commented:

“The Scottish Government strongly believes that these proposals would not achieve the vital aim to ensure audiences are well-served with high-quality news across Scotland.

“Regional news coverage and bulletins are essential for democratic accountability and local representation; maintaining audience trust and engagement and supporting regional journalism and sustaining jobs.

“It is vital that high-quality, independent local bulletins are preserved, editorial centres outside Glasgow are maintained, and Scottish-based jobs and equitable news access across Scotland are safeguarded.

“We strongly urge Ofcom to consider the long-term implications for plurality, local democracy, and the health of Scotland’s media landscape before removing current public service obligations. Weakening these obligations would set a damaging precedent and accelerate the decline of public interest journalism in Scotland.”

Background

The Scottish Government’s response to Ofcom’s consultation can be found here: STV regional programming commitments: Ofcom consultation - gov.scot