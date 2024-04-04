Thursday 04 Apr 2024 @ 13:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

First Minister calls for UK ban on license of arms exports to Israel

Latest call to Prime Minister as humanitarian worker death toll surpasses 190.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has called for an immediate end to arms sales from the UK to Israel in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The full text of the First Minister’s letter: Call for ban on arms sales to Israel: letter to Prime Minister - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-calls-for-uk-ban-on-license-of-arms-exports-to-israel/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Bee Health Improvement Partnership: annual report 2022 to 2023

03/04/2024 15:05:00

This is the first annual report of the activities of the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) following the publication of Scotland’s second 10-year Honey Bee Health Strategy in 2022.

Bee Health Report

03/04/2024 12:05:00

Contingency planning to combat threat from Asian hornet.

Consultation on laying hens

03/04/2024 09:10:00

Industry asked for views on banning the use of cages.

Celebrating Scotland’s ties with North America

02/04/2024 16:20:00

External Affairs Secretary to visit USA

Social security payments go up

02/04/2024 15:20:00

Support for more than 1.2 million people.

New Hate Crime laws come into force

02/04/2024 14:20:00

Greater protection for victims and communities.

Consultation on international football broadcasting

02/04/2024 13:20:00

Case for Scotland national team qualifiers to be free-to-air.

XL Bully dog exemption application process opens

02/04/2024 12:15:00

Owners urged to apply before 31 July deadline.

First instalment of £300 million to reduce waiting times

02/04/2024 11:20:00

New funding alongside actions to increase productivity.

Renewable electricity growth

29/03/2024 11:10:00

Figures show increased capacity.