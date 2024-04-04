Scottish Government
|Printable version
First Minister calls for UK ban on license of arms exports to Israel
Latest call to Prime Minister as humanitarian worker death toll surpasses 190.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has called for an immediate end to arms sales from the UK to Israel in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The full text of the First Minister’s letter: Call for ban on arms sales to Israel: letter to Prime Minister - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-calls-for-uk-ban-on-license-of-arms-exports-to-israel/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Bee Health Improvement Partnership: annual report 2022 to 202303/04/2024 15:05:00
This is the first annual report of the activities of the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) following the publication of Scotland’s second 10-year Honey Bee Health Strategy in 2022.
Celebrating Scotland’s ties with North America02/04/2024 16:20:00
External Affairs Secretary to visit USA
New Hate Crime laws come into force02/04/2024 14:20:00
Greater protection for victims and communities.
Consultation on international football broadcasting02/04/2024 13:20:00
Case for Scotland national team qualifiers to be free-to-air.
XL Bully dog exemption application process opens02/04/2024 12:15:00
Owners urged to apply before 31 July deadline.
First instalment of £300 million to reduce waiting times02/04/2024 11:20:00
New funding alongside actions to increase productivity.