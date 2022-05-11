Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister celebrates 10 years of the Wales Coast Path
The First Minister will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path with a visit to meet volunteers and walkers in Monmouthshire today.
A year-long programme of events and activities celebrating the Wales Coast Path will take place throughout 2022, including walking festivals, virtual challenges and art installations.
Since its opening in 2012, the Wales Coast Path has established itself as a beacon of our nation’s natural beauty.
The 870 mile path guides walkers along Wales’ picturesque coastline, weaving its way past 100 beaches and 16 castles.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said:
The coastal path is one of the crowning glories of Wales and one of the proudest achievements of devolution.
I would like to thank all those involved in the management of the path. Particularly the staff and volunteers, who are out in all weathers, working hard to maintain the path to such high standards.
If I had to choose my favourite stretch of the path, the portion between Pendine and Amroth would be a candidate: starting in my own home county of Carmarthenshire, and ending in Pembrokeshire. It may not be the most well-known part of the path, but it offers huge variety: some challenging climbs, outstanding variety of flowers, secret coves and plenty of historical interest.
The Welsh Government will build on the successes of the first 10 years so that more people are able to enjoy the path, from more backgrounds, more easily, and with more benefits for local communities, businesses and the environment.
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters MS, asked Huw Irranca-Davies, MS for Ogmore to undertake a review of the Wales Coast Path.
A small group, drawn from academia and the public, private and voluntary sectors was established to undertake the review.
The group reflected on the key achievements over the last decade and identified how to maximise opportunities for the future.
Their report has been published on the Welsh Government website today.
The review recognises the potential value and challenges of the Wales Coast Path. It contains 19 recommendations for the Welsh Government to consider when developing its future strategic approach to the path.
Related Links
Original article link: https://gov.wales/first-minister-celebrates-10-years-of-the-wales-coast-path
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Time to raise the bar on Wales’ housing standards11/05/2022 14:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James yesterday announced the upcoming launch of a consultation on proposed new social housing quality standard for Wales.
Concerns raised on border check delay's impact on farming11/05/2022 11:05:00
Continued delays to the introduction of EU import checks are a risk to biosecurity and put Welsh farmers at a disadvantage, Rural Affairs and North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has warned.
Devolved justice system an opportunity to reduce the size of the prison population – Counsel General11/05/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government’s Counsel General has said the biggest change under a devolved justice system would be a reduced prison population.
£9.5 million new Innovation Hub to support Wales become a global leader in cyber security10/05/2022 14:05:00
A new Cyber Innovation Hub to help Wales become a global leader in the sector will be operational later this year, thanks to a £3 million investment from the Welsh Government, First Minister, Mark Drakeford announced today.
A way forward for Senedd reform10/05/2022 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price have today set out a way forward for Senedd reform.
Fifteen Community Health Council members re-appointed to roles across Wales10/05/2022 09:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has reappointed 15 members to Community Health Councils across Wales.
COVID-19 guidance for universities and colleges changes09/05/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has formally removed the Infection Control Framework for Higher and Further Education institutions from today.
New schemes to help refugees and people from Ukraine integrate into Wales09/05/2022 11:05:00
A new Welcome Ticket will provide refugees and people from Ukraine with free bus travel and they will also receive free entry to Cadw sites across Wales.
Midwives celebrated in Chief Nursing Officer’s awards09/05/2022 09:05:00
On International Day of the Midwife (5th May), Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Sue Tranka joined with midwifery teams in Cardiff University and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board to celebrate midwives across Wales and announce the latest winners of her new excellence awards.