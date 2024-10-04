First Minister celebrates acts of courage

Brave@Heart Awards given to emergency service workers and members of the public.

Brave@Heart Awards have been presented to 12 emergency service workers and six members of the public by First Minister John Swinney.

Among those recognised for acts of courage were two police officers who rescued a woman from a burning flat and an officer who dragged a woman to safety after she had been in the sea for more than an hour. Three other officers were recognised for swimming out to help someone trapped in a submerged vehicle 15 metres offshore.

Other winners included a six-year-old girl who alerted her father to the fact her younger brother was having a seizure and then kept watch for the ambulance arriving. Five members of the public received awards for helping people in burning buildings before firefighters arrived.

Constable James Henderson, Constable Steven Prentice and Winch Paramedic Norman MacLeod from the Stornoway Rescue Team were additionally awarded the St Andrew’s Award for acts of exceptional bravery. Constables Henderson and Prentice entered an unsafe roof space and revived a man who had attempted to take his own life. Norman McLeod was lowered from a helicopter to a Spanish ship were he tended to and then evacuated two crew members who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Since 2010, the Brave@Heart Awards have recognised acts of bravery by staff of the blue-light services, voluntary sector rescue organisations and members of the public. The recipients each year are chosen by an independent validation panel.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“Celebrating heroism and remarkable deeds that save lives is one of the greatest honours I have as First Minister. “The Brave@Heart Awards recognise courage and demonstrate that it can be shown at any age and in different circumstances. “Every one of this year’s winners chose to act with bravery when it mattered most. That was clear from what the validation panel shared with me, and it was clear from speaking to these inspiring members of the public and representatives of Scotland’s emergency services.”

Brave@Heart Validation Panel Chair David Garbutt yesterday said: