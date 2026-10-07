First Minister celebrates remarkable acts of courage and bravery

Seventeen people receive Brave@Heart Awards.

Eleven members of the public and six emergency service workers have been presented with Brave@Heart awards by First Minister John Swinney.

Among those commended for acts of courage and bravery are two Police Constables who rescued a man from a burning property despite heavy smoke and risk of the suspect being armed, a Police Constable who faced an armed and aggressive male who pursued officers with a chainsaw, and a member of the public who demonstrated notable courage preventing further risk to the public.

Another winner included a man who helped a mother rescue her two young children from a burning car, saving both their lives, and a four year old child who was able to call 999 after his mother suffered an asthma attack.

Mr Swinney also presented Police Constable Stephen Barr, Donald McNeil, Robert Bell, Cheryl Gourlay, Aisha Javid and Usman Javid with St Andrew’s Awards in recognition of their exceptional bravery.

First Minister John Swinney said:

"The Brave@Heart Awards recognise some of the very best of Scotland, celebrating people who have shown exceptional courage, selflessness and determination in the face of challenging circumstances.

“The recipients we honour today include dedicated emergency service workers and members of the public. They are united by the extraordinary actions they took when others needed help most. Their bravery has saved lives, protected others from harm and made a lasting difference.

“It is a privilege to recognise their achievements and to thank them for their service to others. Their stories are an inspiration and a powerful reminder that courage can be found in every community."

Chair of the Validation Panel David Garbutt CBE QPM said:

“As Chair of the Brave@Heart Validation Panel it has been an honour and a privilege to hear of so many inspiring acts of courage and selflessness undertaken by citizens and members of the emergency services in Scotland. This year has been no exception and we have been impressed by the actions of all the recipients of awards in the service of others. I would also like to acknowledge the assistance of the senior members of the Emergency Services who were members of the Validation Panel.”