First Minister comments on COP28
Recognition of climate crisis is historic.
Commenting on the conclusion of the COP28 summit in Dubai, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said:
“I welcome the news that an agreement has been reached at COP28, notably, the $700 million committed to address loss and damage and the pledge to transition away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner.
“This recognition that the climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis is historic. It is disappointing that there was not a stronger resolution committing to the phase-out of all unabated fossil fuels, however we must all now work together to turn these words into action and to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees.
“The agreement on loss and damage represents a significant step forward in the fight for global climate justice. We must, however, recognise that this sum is only a fraction of what will be needed to address the irreversible economic and non-economic losses which are being suffered by developing countries every year.
“We are at a pivotal moment in the fight to tackle the climate emergency and address the devastating effects of climate change – and Scotland will continue to play our part.
“It is absolutely crucial that we have political consensus on climate change – both at home and abroad – and that we work together to make a constructive contribution to addressing this monumental challenge.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-comments-on-cop28/
