First Minister congratulates Scots Olympians
Athletes commended for their performances.
Ahead of the closing ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games, First Minister John Swinney has commended the Scottish athletes who will have inspired the next generation with their efforts in Paris.
Scottish competitors taking part individually or in team events secured three gold medals, four silver medals and six bronze medals, contributing to TeamGB’s overall medals tally of 65 medals and highlighting, once again, the world class athletes that Scotland has across a number of disciplines.
In either individual or team events, Duncan Scott, Scott Brash and Sholto Carnegie all won gold.
In either individual or team events, Duncan Scott, Jack Carlin, Josh Kerr and Neah Evans all won silver.
And Beth Potter (two), Rowan McKellar, Nicole Yeargin (two) and Jack Carlin all won bronze.
Several Scots achieved Scottish and British records in their events, including British Records for Josh Kerr in the men’s 1500 metres, Jack Carlin’s silver in the men’s cycling team sprint and a new Scottish record for Keanna MacInnes in her opening heat of the women’s 100 metres butterfly.
Almost two thirds of the Scottish athletes selected for Team GB are female athletes, including Eilish McColgan who became the first Scottish four-time track and field Olympian. The visibility of such strong role models will inspire young women and girls across the country to participate in sport.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“Competing on the world stage amongst some of the best sporting talent on the planet is a tremendous honour, and I know the whole nation is with me in congratulating our Scottish athletes who have made an enormous contribution to Team GB’s success at these Games.
“These athletes have all been outstanding in their performances and as ambassadors for their sport, and will inspire many young people to become more active in their lives.
“These games have seen amazing achievements, including Duncan Scott becoming Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, and will be remembered for being the final curtain on the remarkable career of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsman, Andy Murray.
“All of our athletes have excelled themselves and done themselves and their country proud. I hope they are able to celebrate with their friends, family and the public in the coming days.”
Chief Executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, yesterday said:
“Scottish athletes have once again delivered on the biggest stage. There have been consistently strong performances from Scottish athletes at the highest level for a number of years now across a range of sports, demonstrating that Scotland's approach to developing a pathway to performance sport is paying off.
“That success is down to years of hard work and commitment from the athletes, their coaches and their wider support teams including Scottish Governing Bodies of Sport and the sportscotland institute of sport.
“Ensuring Scotland’s athletes are ready to compete with the best is a real team effort and we are proud to play our part in that.”
