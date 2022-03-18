First Minister discusses Ukraine with EU Committee of the Regions

The war in Ukraine and co-operation across Europe will be discussed by European leaders, when the First Minister addresses the EU Committee of the Regions.

The talks, held on Friday at the Senedd, in Cardiff Bay, will see leaders of the EU’s assembly of local and regional representatives meet their UK counterparts.

The committee will include leaders from across the EU, including from Brittany, Flanders, Galicia and Bremen.

During his speech to the committee, the First Minister will talk about Wales as a Nation of Sanctuary and the warm welcome Ukrainian refugees will receive in Wales.

Mark Drakeford will also outline the challenges and opportunities for Wales as it implements the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, which governs the new relationship between the EU and the UK following Brexit.

Welsh and Ukrainian flags will be flying outside the Senedd building to welcome the delegates.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said: