First Minister discusses Ukraine with EU Committee of the Regions
The war in Ukraine and co-operation across Europe will be discussed by European leaders, when the First Minister addresses the EU Committee of the Regions.
The talks, held on Friday at the Senedd, in Cardiff Bay, will see leaders of the EU’s assembly of local and regional representatives meet their UK counterparts.
The committee will include leaders from across the EU, including from Brittany, Flanders, Galicia and Bremen.
During his speech to the committee, the First Minister will talk about Wales as a Nation of Sanctuary and the warm welcome Ukrainian refugees will receive in Wales.
Mark Drakeford will also outline the challenges and opportunities for Wales as it implements the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, which governs the new relationship between the EU and the UK following Brexit.
Welsh and Ukrainian flags will be flying outside the Senedd building to welcome the delegates.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said:
Solidarity throughout Europe is something we must reaffirm now more than ever.
Sadly, the challenges that face all of us in the months and years to come, are caused by an unnecessary, unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine by Putin.
We want to keep building on the solidarity and strong links we have established with European regions over many years of collaboration.
It is that spirit of shared values which will motivate us to build a better Europe, inside and outside the European Union, to benefit all of our citizens.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/first-minister-discusses-ukraine-with-eu-committee-of-the-regions
