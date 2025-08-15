Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister gives letter of thanks to 99-year-old veteran as Wales marks VJ Day
The First Minister of Wales yesterday presented a letter of thanks to a veteran who served in Asia Pacific, as Wales commemorates the 80th anniversary of VJ day and the end of the Second World War.
Duncan Hilling from Saundersfoot, who joined the RAF in April 1944 before transferring to the Royal Welch Fusiliers, received the tribute from Eluned Morgan in recognition of his extraordinary service during the war. The 99-year-old’s military journey took him through India, Japan, and Malaya during some of the conflict's most challenging periods.
Mr Hilling was among the first UK forces to enter both Hiroshima and Nagasaki just weeks after the atomic bombs were dropped in August 1945, witnessing firsthand the devastating aftermath. He was one of eleven siblings, seven of them also served during the war. Remarkably, all of them survived the conflict.
VJ Day, marked on 15 August, commemorates Victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War, remembering those who served in the war against Japan in the Pacific region.
Mr Hilling yesterday said:
I went out to Japan and spent a year there, it was a fascinating country. We arrived before any other troops, we went to Hiroshima and the horrors of the atomic bomb were still there, it was hideous. We asked people what they remembered about the bomb, and they couldn’t remember anything, just a flash. To me it was horrible, my comrades, six of us, felt the same. I don’t think people can ever understand what it was like. Let’s hope to goodness it never happens again.
I was absolutely amazed by the First Minister coming to see me and giving me a letter of thanks. I think of all the boys who were in Japan with me, nearly all of them gone now as I am nearly 100.
First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:
It is a privilege to personally thank Mr Hilling for his incredible service and sacrifice. His experiences in Hiroshima and Nagasaki remind us of the true cost of war and the courage of those who served in Asia Pacific. On this 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we honour all veterans like Mr Hilling who helped secure the peace and freedom we enjoy today.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-gives-letter-thanks-99-year-old-veteran-wales-marks-vj-day
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Education Secretary congratulates learners on results day14/08/2025 10:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, has congratulated learners across Wales who have received their A-level, AS, Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales and vocational qualification results this morning.
Deputy First Minister hosts event to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day14/08/2025 09:15:00
A special ceremony is taking place in Cardiff today to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.
Learn as you earn: promoting apprenticeships in results day run-up13/08/2025 13:20:00
The Young Person's Guarantee offers high-quality apprenticeship opportunities across Wales.
£30 million to boost social care services and reduce hospital delays13/08/2025 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is making £30 million in additional funding available to local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge processes.
North Wales cultural landmark receives major funding injection12/08/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced an additional £3.3 million boost to support the re-development of the National Slate Museum in Llanberis.
Pioneering road safety initiative to make motorcycling safer is underway12/08/2025 11:05:00
A pioneering new road safety initiative that is designed to make motorcycling safer has been introduced in North and Mid Wales.
Leasing scheme provides affordable quality housing solutions in Wrexham11/08/2025 16:25:00
The Welsh Government’s Leasing Scheme Wales provides quality housing solutions and brings empty properties back into use across Wales.
A novel idea! Young readers set for summer reading adventure11/08/2025 14:05:00
Libraries across Wales are being celebrated this summer with an exciting programme designed to engage children in reading across the school holidays and a significant investment in digital services.