First Minister hails ‘double win for Wales’
The news of huge investment in new nuclear reactors at Wylfa on Anglesey, and an AI Growth Zone for North Wales is a “double win for Wales” according to First Minister Eluned Morgan.
The First Minister said both developments were major statements about the future of the North Wales economy, and evidence of the Welsh and UK Government working closely to deliver investment with generational impacts.
She said:
This is a massive announcement for North Wales, which will create thousands of high quality jobs and have wide ranging benefits for the local economy. Since I became First Minister, I have been pressing the case at every opportunity for Wylfa’s incredible benefits as a site for new nuclear to be realised.
AI brings with it major opportunities for the Welsh economy which is why having a Growth Zone in North Wales is so critical for our ambitions as a government. It will help us drive investment in this sector of the future to make sure Wales is right at the forefront of this transformational technology.
In all my discussions with the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and other UK ministers, I have had clear and deliverable asks for Wales. Today, two of my top priorities are being delivered together – a double win for Wales.
The First Minister will be in Llangefni today with the Prime Minister and other Ministers to formally announce the two projects. She will be joined by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning and the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport.
The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said:
The investment in Wylfa is a huge boost for the North Wales economy. It will create thousands of highly skilled, well-paid jobs both on-site and in the wider economy. At its peak there will be 3,050 people working on site to deploy and commission the 3 small modular reactors. Each of those reactors will generate 470MW of low carbon energy – enough to power a million homes for 60 years.
The AI Growth Zone will position North Wales to make the most of the technological revolution.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-hails-double-win-for-wales
