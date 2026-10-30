Welsh Government
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First Minister hails progress on more fiscal powers for Wales following talks with Prime Minister
Statement from the First Minister
I was pleased to meet with the Prime Minister in Glasgow today where I once again pressed the need for Wales and the Welsh Government to have the necessary tools to better serve our communities.
I also reiterated the point that further devolution within Wales is a matter for the Senedd and only the Senedd.
There was an encouraging consensus that the fiscal and borrowing powers which have for so long put Wales at a disadvantage compared with other UK nations must be revised as a matter of urgency. I welcome the Prime Minister’s comments that this is now a matter of how and when.
On rail funding, I was pleased to hear the Prime Minister’s personal commitment to look at the £14bn pledge, and I also raised the need for the Treasury to act with urgency to enable the Welsh Government to press ahead with our Cynnal weekly child payment pilot to support the poorest families.
On Europe, I offered the Prime Minister my full support in pushing for a stronger relationship with the EU, urging him to go further and pursue rejoining the single market and customs union as a priority.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-hails-progress-more-fiscal-powers-wales-following-talks-prime-minister
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