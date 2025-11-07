First Minister highlights importance of flu vaccination

The programme protects those most at risk from severe illness.

The First Minister has urged all those eligible for a flu vaccination this year to take up the offer as he received his in Edinburgh.

Getting the flu vaccine is extremely important for those who are most vulnerable to the virus to protect them from severe illness and in some cases, death. Eligible groups include people 65 years and older, pregnant women and those with certain health conditions. Unpaid carers and health and social care staff are also eligible as the vaccine helps prevent transmission of the virus so helps protect those they are caring for.

The flu virus is always changing and the vaccination offers the best protection against the strains circulating each winter. Getting vaccinated ahead of the peak festive season is important to allow time for your body to build up protection against the virus.

First Minister John Swinney qualifies for a flu vaccine as an unpaid carer. Attending the NHS Lothian centre at Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal he said:

“I welcome the chance to receive my flu vaccine and I want to thank all those involved in this year’s roll-out.

“Since the start of this year’s programme, staff have delivered more than 980,000 flu vaccines to those most at risk and, with flu cases rising, I would encourage all those who are eligible to take up an appointment ahead of the worst of winter.

“We saw very high levels of the flu virus last year across Scotland, with over 6,500 adults being hospitalised, which contributed to real pressure on the NHS. So please take the opportunity to protect yourself and those around you and reduce your risk of ending up in hospital.”

BACKGROUND

Appointments for a flu vaccine will be sent to most eligible groups. Unpaid carers and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed can book online or call the vaccination helpline to arrange an appointment at a suitable time and location anywhere in Scotland.

More information on the flu vaccine is available at NHS Inform www.nhsinform.scot/flu

Some people may also be eligible for other vaccines this year, including RSV and COVID-19. Information on these vaccines is available at Winter vaccines | NHS inform and RSV vaccine for adults | NHS inform

School children and pre-school children are also eligible for a free flu vaccine: Child flu vaccine | NHS inform