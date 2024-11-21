Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister hosts event to build relations with international partners
The First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, hosted a reception for UK-based ambassadors and high commissioners in London today.
The event at Somerset House provided an opportunity for the First Minister to meet with the wider diplomatic community, set out her priorities and discuss opportunities for Wales with representatives from other nations.
Eluned Morgan said:
I’m keen that the Welsh Government takes an active role in developing opportunities within and outside Wales. The diplomatic community provides excellent support in helping build closer relations with other national and regional governments.
We’ve had some major investments announced by multinationals in Wales in recent months and I’d like to keep that going. We also have cultural and sporting ambassadors who raise Wales’ profile internationally, helping make prospective investors and visitors consider Wales as a destination, while promoting Wales as a producer of goods and services with global appeal.
Early next year the Welsh Government will be publishing our International Delivery Plan, which will set out the international activities to support the delivery of my four priorities.
My message is clear: Wales is open for business - we must seize the momentum and let the world know what Wales has to offer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-hosts-event-to-build-relations-with-international-partners
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Health secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: September and October 202421/11/2024 14:05:00
The Health secretary has responded to latest NHS Wales performance data: September and October 2024.
New hub opens to help more carers find support21/11/2024 10:05:00
On Carers Rights day today, the Minister for Children and Social Care officially opened a new hub that will help more unpaid carers claim their rights and access free support.
Extra funding to help families access safe credit ahead of Christmas21/11/2024 09:05:00
The Welsh Government announces additional funding to strengthen credit unions, ensuring fair and accessible lending options for those in need.
Folic acid added to flour to prevent birth defects in Wales20/11/2024 09:05:00
Flour will be boosted with folic acid to protect hundreds of babies against serious disabilities every year. But daily supplements are still vital, urges Wales’ top doctor.
‘Access to good quality housing unlocks opportunities’ - Jayne Bryant delivers keynote speech at housing conference19/11/2024 16:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, delivered the keynote speech at the first day of the annual Community Housing Cymru conference, focussing on working with the sector to deliver more homes, recognising the key role of frontline workers and ending homelessness in Wales.
Latest figures show creative boom in Wales boosting the economy19/11/2024 14:05:00
Report shows healthy growth across key indicators.
A Deposit Return Scheme that delivers for Wales19/11/2024 09:05:00
The Welsh Government will move ahead with a Deposit Return Scheme that delivers for Wales, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday confirmed.
Business going swimmingly for recycled wetsuit fashion label18/11/2024 14:05:00
An award-winning young designer from Swansea who is making waves with her fashion collection is encouraging others with business aspirations to seek support from Business Wales this Global Entrepreneurship Week.
Welsh Secondary school races ahead to F1 competition world finals18/11/2024 11:25:00
Learners from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern will take part in the F1 in Schools world finals after taking the chequered flag and becoming the Welsh Champions of the UK nationals.