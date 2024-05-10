First Minister in Mumbai to fight for Tata jobs

The First Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday travelled to Mumbai to meet the leaders of Tata Steel and make the case for avoiding hard redundancies across the company’s Welsh sites, in particular in Port Talbot.

Last month Tata announced it would proceed with its plans to close its two blast furnaces at Port Talbot, to be replaced in the coming years with an electric arc furnace.

Tata’s plans to close the blast furnace are estimated to impact around 2,500 workers directly, as well as around 10,000 people across the region, within the supply chain and reliant businesses.

The Welsh Government has called for a fairer, more gradual transition to greener steel production, which does not result in imminent redundancies and continues to provide the good quality British steel needed to support many of the UK’s flagship green aspirations.

Vaughan Gething yesterday said: