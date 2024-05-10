Welsh Government
First Minister in Mumbai to fight for Tata jobs
The First Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday travelled to Mumbai to meet the leaders of Tata Steel and make the case for avoiding hard redundancies across the company’s Welsh sites, in particular in Port Talbot.
Last month Tata announced it would proceed with its plans to close its two blast furnaces at Port Talbot, to be replaced in the coming years with an electric arc furnace.
Tata’s plans to close the blast furnace are estimated to impact around 2,500 workers directly, as well as around 10,000 people across the region, within the supply chain and reliant businesses.
The Welsh Government has called for a fairer, more gradual transition to greener steel production, which does not result in imminent redundancies and continues to provide the good quality British steel needed to support many of the UK’s flagship green aspirations.
Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
Quality steel, made in Wales, is vital for the economy and security of the UK.
We have consistently argued that there is a better deal for the industry and Tata workers that could and should be struck - securing a longer, fairer transition towards greener steel production.
Our steel sector could and should have a strong future and stopping primary steel production now will only result in Welsh jobs and emissions being transported overseas.
From wind turbines to cleaner cars, we know we will be using more steel, especially green steel, in the UK in the future, with significant opportunities for Port Talbot if Tata can get this transition right.
While the window for securing this just transition may be narrow, as First Minister I promise to fight tooth and nail to protect these jobs. I will make the case firmly for keeping Welsh Tata jobs, which are vital to not only the region but the future of manufacturing in the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-in-mumbai-to-fight-for-tata-jobs
