First Minister launches heart and lung MOTs

Health checks to enable earlier treatment and improve life chances.

People will be empowered to make better, more informed choices about their health with access to heart and lung MOT-style checks, First Minister John Swinney has announced.

Fulfilling one of the commitments made for the Scottish Government’s first 100 days, the Healthy Heart and Lung Checks are part of wider action to identify those most at risk of cardiovascular and respiratory disease, helping to prevent illness and support earlier intervention where needed.

Delivered by Chest Heart and Stroke (CHSS) and supported by local NHS services, the scheme will see people take part in a range of health tests, including blood pressure and BMI measurements, heart rate, cholesterol and pulse checks and a lifestyle assessment. People will receive advice and support based on their individual needs, allowing them to take control of their heart and lung health in a way that is relevant, achievable, and sustainable.

Initially available to people in Tayside, Glasgow and Grampian, the Scottish Government and CHSS will work together over five years to develop and extend the model. The programme will prioritise people and communities that are more likely to experience poorer health outcomes and less likely to access traditional health services, helping to reduce health inequalities and improve early diagnosis.

The First Minister will visit the CHSS Health Defence Hub in Dundee to mark the beginning of the strategic partnership today (Thursday 20 August). He said:

“We know illnesses related to heart and lung issues affect too many families in Scotland. As our population ages and our healthcare system faces growing pressure, proactive measures to keep people healthier are more important than ever. “These Healthy Heart and Lung Checks will not only help identify people at risk of cardiovascular and respiratory conditions at an earlier stage but will also empower people to make better, more informed decisions about their health in a way which works for them. “They will also help reach people who might not otherwise come forward, particularly in more disadvantaged communities where the burden of ill health is greatest. “Alongside existing interventions, our new GP walk-in clinics, and additional investment in planned care, my government is delivering a strengthened NHS by reducing pressure on acute services and enabling people to get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

Chief Executive from CHSS Jane-Claire Judson said:

“Around one in five people in Scotland are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition, and we know that too many opportunities to prevent serious illness are missed because risks are identified too late. "Our CHSS Health Defence Hubs are designed to take prevention directly into communities, helping people understand their health, identify risks earlier and access the support they need before life-changing conditions develop or worsen. "We know that people experiencing the greatest barriers to good health are often the least likely to access traditional services. That is why this five-year partnership, with indicative funding of £3 million investment, will focus on reaching communities that experience poorer health outcomes, helping to tackle health inequalities that continue to affect too many people across Scotland. "By working in partnership with the Scottish Government, the NHS and local communities over the next five years, we have an opportunity to prevent avoidable illness, improve health and give more people a fairer chance of living longer, healthier lives. Together, we can help create the conditions for a healthier Scotland, now and for the future.”

Background

Further information on Healthy Heart and Lung Checks can be found on Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s website.

The programme will be delivered through a new five-year strategic partnership and Scottish Government investment with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) and supported by local NHS services, building on the charity's existing Health Defence Hub model.

Healthy Heart and Lung Checks will complement existing services funded by the Scottish Government such as the Cardiovascular disease prevention scheme, which enables GPs to target patients who are most at risk, with a particular focus on communities experiencing higher levels of deprivation.

A fourth location offering checks will open in Ayrshire and Arran next year, supporting ongoing work to detect and treat people at risk of cardiovascular disease across the country.

As we develop this partnership with CHSS we will explore how we can build on this offer and involve other local partners and NHS services. The Scottish Government will continue to evaluate and learn from the programme, working closely with our partners to explore and develop further approaches to preventing cardiovascular and respiratory disease across Scotland.

Latest population data relating to heart or lung conditions can be found in the 2024 Scottish Health Survey.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) are Scotland’s largest health charity supporting people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions, as well as Long Covid. CHSS provides rehabilitation, self-management support, advocacy, information services and policy influencing. It estimates that one in five people in Scotland live with one of the conditions it represents.