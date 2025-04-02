First Minister leads tributes to Christina McKelvie

Parliament endorses Motion of Condolence.

First Minister John Swinney led Parliament in a Motion of Condolence for Christina McKelvie MSP, who sadly died on 27 March.

Party leaders, government Ministers and MSPs from across the chamber joined the First Minister in paying tribute to Christina, in the presence of her family.

The First Minister said:

“Every cause to which Christina devoted herself was underpinned by the core values that she held throughout her life - equalities, fairness and social justice.

“She was a lifelong campaigner on nuclear disarmament. A proud feminist. A staunch socialist, a committed Trade Unionist. A nationalist and an internationalist - deeply devoted to Scotland realising her potential as an independent nation at the heart of Europe.

“In all, Christina made every day count. Even in recent years, when facing her cancer diagnosis, Christina was still thinking of others. She publicly encouraged women to check themselves and to attend their screening appointments.

“She was so passionate about trying to improve the lives of others through her work as Minister for Drugs and Alcohol policy, that she was determined not to step back from her duties until she absolutely had to last summer.

“Christina was a much-loved member of the SNP family, but it was of course her own family that brought her the greatest happiness in her life. Everyone who knew Christina and her partner – our parliamentary colleague and my Party’s Deputy Leader, Keith Brown - could see how much happiness that they have brought each other. She always spoke of her pride in her sons Jack and Lewis as they grew up. And more recently, Christina had the unbridled joy of becoming a Granny.

“I express my deepest sympathy, and that of the government, to all of Christina’s family and friends at their very personal loss.

“In Christina’s heart, there was room for all of us. She was one of the kindest and the most generous people I have ever met in my life. My government has lost an outstanding Minister. My party has lost one of its finest Parliamentarians. And many people – of all parties and of none - have lost a true friend.

“But I know that we will all feel the glow of Christina’s warmth for years to come."

About Christina