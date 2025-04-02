Scottish Government
|Printable version
First Minister leads tributes to Christina McKelvie
Parliament endorses Motion of Condolence.
First Minister John Swinney led Parliament in a Motion of Condolence for Christina McKelvie MSP, who sadly died on 27 March.
Party leaders, government Ministers and MSPs from across the chamber joined the First Minister in paying tribute to Christina, in the presence of her family.
The First Minister said:
“Every cause to which Christina devoted herself was underpinned by the core values that she held throughout her life - equalities, fairness and social justice.
“She was a lifelong campaigner on nuclear disarmament. A proud feminist. A staunch socialist, a committed Trade Unionist. A nationalist and an internationalist - deeply devoted to Scotland realising her potential as an independent nation at the heart of Europe.
“In all, Christina made every day count. Even in recent years, when facing her cancer diagnosis, Christina was still thinking of others. She publicly encouraged women to check themselves and to attend their screening appointments.
“She was so passionate about trying to improve the lives of others through her work as Minister for Drugs and Alcohol policy, that she was determined not to step back from her duties until she absolutely had to last summer.
“Christina was a much-loved member of the SNP family, but it was of course her own family that brought her the greatest happiness in her life. Everyone who knew Christina and her partner – our parliamentary colleague and my Party’s Deputy Leader, Keith Brown - could see how much happiness that they have brought each other. She always spoke of her pride in her sons Jack and Lewis as they grew up. And more recently, Christina had the unbridled joy of becoming a Granny.
“I express my deepest sympathy, and that of the government, to all of Christina’s family and friends at their very personal loss.
“In Christina’s heart, there was room for all of us. She was one of the kindest and the most generous people I have ever met in my life. My government has lost an outstanding Minister. My party has lost one of its finest Parliamentarians. And many people – of all parties and of none - have lost a true friend.
“But I know that we will all feel the glow of Christina’s warmth for years to come."
About Christina
- Christina was born on 4 March 1968. She became an MSP in 2007 latterly representing Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse from 2011.
- She was Minister for Equalities from 2018 to 2023, when she became Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, and was Minister for Drugs and Alcohol Policy from February 2024.
- As an MSP she was Convener or the European and External Relations Committee and a member of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe between 2016 and 2018, and then Convener of the Equalities and Human Rights Committee from September 2016 until she was appointed a Minister in 2018.
- Christina was a long standing and active member of the SNP and was also a trade unionist with Unison during her time working in social work services in Glasgow.
- The Scottish Parliament has opened an online book of condolence. Comments left online will be collated and sent to Christina's family.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-leads-tributes-to-christina-mckelvie/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Change to earnings limit for carers02/04/2025 13:15:00
More unpaid carers set to benefit from Carer Support Payment.
The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020 Review: Survey report02/04/2025 11:05:00
This report outlines the findings of a survey we carried out as part of a review of The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020, which made a number of amendments to animal welfare, animal health and wildlife legislation.
Support for people in priority groups to buy a house02/04/2025 10:05:00
A scheme to help people in priority groups buy a home on the open market has reopened for applications.
Promoting local produce01/04/2025 15:05:00
Encouraging small businesses to thrive and foster collaboration amongst producers and food groups to promote local produce.
Strengthening Scotland’s NHS01/04/2025 13:05:00
Health Secretary Neil Gray has set out how the Scottish Government plans to improve access to treatment, reduce waiting times and shift the balance of care from hospitals to primary care through the publication of the Operational Improvement Plan.
Towards a Scottish Minimum Digital Living Standard: Interim Report01/04/2025 12:05:00
This interim report explores the use of a Minimum Digital Living Standard (MDLS) for Scotland and builds upon earlier UK-wide and Welsh MDLS studies, which delved into what households with children require to fully participate in today’s digital world.
New Scottish benefit to replace DLA01/04/2025 10:05:00
Work underway to move the benefits of over 66,000 people by end of year.
A new code for Scotland’s pubs and bars31/03/2025 15:05:00
New measures have come into force to give Scotland’s tied pub tenants more rights and greater protection.
The Scottish Government Procurement Strategy April 2025 – March 202831/03/2025 13:05:00
The Scottish Government's procurement strategy describes how we plan to carry out our regulated procurements for the next three years.