First Minister leads Washington visit

Whisky tariff intervention ahead of State Visit.

The First Minister yesterday flew to Washington D.C. to press for a better deal on Scotch Whisky tariffs that are currently costing £4 million per week.

With just over a week to go before President Trump’s State Visit to the UK, the First Minister is joined on the trip by a delegation from the Scotch Whisky Association. They will jointly engage with representatives of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) to advocate for a better deal including, ideally, zero-for-zero tariffs on spirits as part of the ongoing UK-USA trade negotiations.

The trip directly supports the Scottish Government's key priority to grow the economy with Scotland's whisky industry employing more than 20,000 workers, many located in rural areas.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“During President Trump’s visit to Scotland in July, we succeeded in putting whisky firmly on the trade agenda and I pledged to do whatever I could to help get a better tariff deal. “The negotiations themselves are, of course, for the UK negotiating team but during this trip we are partnering with industry to promote the interests of Scotch Whisky – a key economic interest and iconic Scottish product – and make the case for a better tariff deal. “We will argue that the reduction of tariffs is in the interests of the United States as well as Scotland. The United States is the largest market for Scotch whisky but Scottish distillers also spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year buying Bourbon casks from Kentucky. “With President Trump’s state visit imminent, these are critical days on which hopes of a better tariff deal for Scotch Whisky rest. We are here to make sure we have done everything possible to get the best deal for Scotland.”

Scotch Whisky Association Chief Executive Mark Kent yesterday said:

“The First Minister’s visit to the United States to press the case for removal of Scotch Whisky tariffs is a positive and timely intervention ahead of the President’s forthcoming State Visit to the UK. “The current 10% tariff is costing the Scotch Whisky industry £4 million a week in lost exports, with businesses losing out on investment, employment and growth. Scotch Whisky and US Whiskey share a close and longstanding trade relationship, and industries on both sides welcome the First Minister’s leadership on this issue and his efforts to strike a deal which will benefit communities in Scotland and across the US.”

Background

The removal of tariffs for Scotch whisky and Kentucky bourbon depends on broader UK-USA trade relationship developments. The Scottish Government maintains regular dialogue with UK trade negotiators on industry-specific concerns.

During the trip the First Minister will undertake a series of engagements including meetings with representatives and member companies of both the SWA, DISCUS and their respective member companies in addition to political engagement, including with key members of Congress.

The visit will last from Monday evening to Tuesday night. The First Minister was met on arrival by His Majesty’s Ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson and will stay at the Ambassador’s Residence in the United Kingdom Embassy in Washington D.C.