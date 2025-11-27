Thursday 27 Nov 2025 @ 11:05
Scottish Government
First Minister meets new Irish President

FM: Scotland and Ireland have long standing ties and I will continue to champion our historic friendship.

First Minister John Swinney has met new Irish President Catherine Connolly in Dublin this morning.

The First Minister is the first head of government to meet the new President at Áras an Uachtaráin.

During the meeting they discussed shared commitments to strengthen cooperation on areas in the bilateral framework including in trade, education, cultural exchange and tackling the climate crisis.

Speaking following the meeting, the First Minister said:

“Scotland and Ireland have long standing ties and I will continue to champion our historic friendship.

“It was a privilege to be the first head of government to meet the new President this morning. During the meeting, I set out my ambition to work with the President and counterparts across Ireland to strengthen cooperation in areas that matter to both our nations. These links enrich our societies and create opportunities for both our people.

“Meeting President Connolly today demonstrates the closeness between our countries and our shared commitment to peace, equality and international solidarity. ideas and beliefs. These values guide our work at home and abroad, and I look forward to standing together on issues that matter globally.”

