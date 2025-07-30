Scottish Government
First Minister meets with the President of the United States
FM: “Window of opportunity for whisky”.
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney has met with the President of the United States Donald Trump in Aberdeenshire.
The meeting took place at MacLeod House on the Menie Estate ahead of the official opening of the second golf course at Trump International.
During his meeting with President Trump, Mr Swinney urged the President to consider economic protections for Scotland’s whisky and salmon sector, including an exemption for whisky from the 10% tariff applied on UK exports into the US.
The First Minister was also unequivocal in demanding action to tackle the “unbearable, unjust and inhumane” situation unfolding in Gaza, as he urged the President to use his immense influence to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis.
During their meeting, the First Minister also stressed Scotland’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine, urging President Trump to stand firm in defence of democracy and peace against Russian aggression.
Mr Swinney also presented the President with a proposal to provide Edinburgh Airport with US Customs pre-clearance facilities which the First Minister said would help “demonstrate the strength of America’s enduring relationship with its friend and partner, Scotland”.
Speaking after the meeting, the First Minister yesterday said:
“During our discussions, I was able to represent the interests and values of Scotland directly with the President, specifically, urging him to make the case for tariff exemptions for our world class whisky and salmon sector. I believe there is now a window of opportunity to make the case for whisky and at the invitation of the President, I intend to make further representation to him on this matter.
“I implored President Trump to use his immense influence on the Israeli government to end the unbearable, unjust, and inhumane situation unfolding in Gaza, and to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis we are witnessing.
“As a proud country that stands firm on the principles of equality and freedom for all, I urged President Trump to help make those ideals – American ideals – a reality for the people of Ukraine. Scotland has consistently stood with the people of Ukraine in defence of freedom, peace and a just society, and we want to see a world where those principles apply to all.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-meets-with-the-president-of-the-united-states/
