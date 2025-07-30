First Minister meets with the President of the United States

FM: “Window of opportunity for whisky”.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney has met with the President of the United States Donald Trump in Aberdeenshire.

The meeting took place at MacLeod House on the Menie Estate ahead of the official opening of the second golf course at Trump International.

During his meeting with President Trump, Mr Swinney urged the President to consider economic protections for Scotland’s whisky and salmon sector, including an exemption for whisky from the 10% tariff applied on UK exports into the US.

The First Minister was also unequivocal in demanding action to tackle the “unbearable, unjust and inhumane” situation unfolding in Gaza, as he urged the President to use his immense influence to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis.

During their meeting, the First Minister also stressed Scotland’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine, urging President Trump to stand firm in defence of democracy and peace against Russian aggression.

Mr Swinney also presented the President with a proposal to provide Edinburgh Airport with US Customs pre-clearance facilities which the First Minister said would help “demonstrate the strength of America’s enduring relationship with its friend and partner, Scotland”.

Speaking after the meeting, the First Minister yesterday said: