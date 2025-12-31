First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan's New Year Message 2026

New Year's message from Eluned Morgan.

Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! Happy New Year!

I hope you had a happy and peaceful Christmas.

As this year draws to a close, I want to wish you a prosperous year ahead.

This new year brings opportunities and hope.

We will continue to work for a fairer Wales that people can feel in their communities and everyday life.

A greener and more prosperous Wales, where people can thrive to reach their full potential, with more opportunities for better paid, long lasting jobs, where communities are supported and no-one is left behind.

We will continue to drive down NHS waiting lists, build more homes and improve train and bus services across Wales.

Looking further afield, I really hope this year will bring an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have shocked us all in recent years.

I hope we can also stand up against those who are determined to sow division in our communities. Wales has always been a nation where we work together and build solidarity, whatever our background.

2026 is a new start for all of us, and there’s much to be hopeful about.

We can achieve so much more when we work together.

Diolch yn fawr a blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi gyd.