Wednesday 31 Dec 2025 @ 12:10
Welsh Government
Printable version

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan's New Year Message 2026

New Year's message from Eluned Morgan.

Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! Happy New Year!

I hope you had a happy and peaceful Christmas.

As this year draws to a close, I want to wish you a prosperous year ahead.

This new year brings opportunities and hope.

We will continue to work for a fairer Wales that people can feel in their communities and everyday life.

A greener and more prosperous Wales, where people can thrive to reach their full potential, with more opportunities for better paid, long lasting jobs, where communities are supported and no-one is left behind.

We will continue to drive down NHS waiting lists, build more homes and improve train and bus services across Wales.

Looking further afield, I really hope this year will bring an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have shocked us all in recent years.

I hope we can also stand up against those who are determined to sow division in our communities. Wales has always been a nation where we work together and build solidarity, whatever our background.

2026 is a new start for all of us, and there’s much to be hopeful about.

We can achieve so much more when we work together.

Diolch yn fawr a blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi gyd.

Channel website: http://gov.wales

Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-of-wales-eluned-morgans-new-year-message-2026

Share this article

Latest News from
Welsh Government

Chickenpox vaccine roll-out begins today across Wales

02/01/2026 11:05:00

A vaccination programme to protect young children against chickenpox is being rolled out in Wales from today (2 January 2026).

Transport for Wales Chair honoured for services to public transport

02/01/2026 09:20:00

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport has congratulated Vernon Everitt, Chair of Transport for Wales, on being appointed a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to public transport.

Welsh-backed productions shine on screen in landmark year

31/12/2025 10:05:00

Creative Wales has celebrated a stellar year as productions backed by the Welsh Government dominated screens and awards ceremonies throughout 2025.

Over-60s to benefit from free fitness scheme

30/12/2025 09:10:00

People over-60 now have access to 125 free or discounted sports and fitness sessions at leisure centres, outdoor spaces and community venues across Wales.

£1.8m to repair flood defences following Storm Claudia

24/12/2025 11:05:00

1.8 million in emergency funding has been confirmed to repair flood defence infrastructure damage due to Storm Claudia.

New care ratings system shows strong performance across Wales

23/12/2025 12:10:00

Over 92% of care services in Wales have achieved high standards in the first 7 months of a new ratings system being in place.

FareShare Cymru volunteers tackle food waste this Christmas

22/12/2025 16:10:00

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies recently visited FareShare Cymru in Cardiff to see how vulnerable families across Wales will benefit from expanded food redistribution services this Christmas.

£8.94 million investment to transform cultural services across Wales

22/12/2025 13:05:00

A major investment of over £8.94 million to strengthen Wales iconic museums, archives, libraries and cultural institutions has been announced today to grow and bolster the nation’s “essential” cultural foundations.

Football clubs urged to access mental health course

22/12/2025 12:05:00

The Minister for Sports is urging football clubs across Wales to take up a mental health training course to better support teams, coaches, and players.

BCCFR