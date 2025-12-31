Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan's New Year Message 2026
New Year's message from Eluned Morgan.
Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! Happy New Year!
I hope you had a happy and peaceful Christmas.
As this year draws to a close, I want to wish you a prosperous year ahead.
This new year brings opportunities and hope.
We will continue to work for a fairer Wales that people can feel in their communities and everyday life.
A greener and more prosperous Wales, where people can thrive to reach their full potential, with more opportunities for better paid, long lasting jobs, where communities are supported and no-one is left behind.
We will continue to drive down NHS waiting lists, build more homes and improve train and bus services across Wales.
Looking further afield, I really hope this year will bring an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have shocked us all in recent years.
I hope we can also stand up against those who are determined to sow division in our communities. Wales has always been a nation where we work together and build solidarity, whatever our background.
2026 is a new start for all of us, and there’s much to be hopeful about.
We can achieve so much more when we work together.
Diolch yn fawr a blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi gyd.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-of-wales-eluned-morgans-new-year-message-2026
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Chickenpox vaccine roll-out begins today across Wales02/01/2026 11:05:00
A vaccination programme to protect young children against chickenpox is being rolled out in Wales from today (2 January 2026).
Transport for Wales Chair honoured for services to public transport02/01/2026 09:20:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport has congratulated Vernon Everitt, Chair of Transport for Wales, on being appointed a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to public transport.
Welsh-backed productions shine on screen in landmark year31/12/2025 10:05:00
Creative Wales has celebrated a stellar year as productions backed by the Welsh Government dominated screens and awards ceremonies throughout 2025.
Over-60s to benefit from free fitness scheme30/12/2025 09:10:00
People over-60 now have access to 125 free or discounted sports and fitness sessions at leisure centres, outdoor spaces and community venues across Wales.
£1.8m to repair flood defences following Storm Claudia24/12/2025 11:05:00
1.8 million in emergency funding has been confirmed to repair flood defence infrastructure damage due to Storm Claudia.
New care ratings system shows strong performance across Wales23/12/2025 12:10:00
Over 92% of care services in Wales have achieved high standards in the first 7 months of a new ratings system being in place.
FareShare Cymru volunteers tackle food waste this Christmas22/12/2025 16:10:00
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies recently visited FareShare Cymru in Cardiff to see how vulnerable families across Wales will benefit from expanded food redistribution services this Christmas.
£8.94 million investment to transform cultural services across Wales22/12/2025 13:05:00
A major investment of over £8.94 million to strengthen Wales iconic museums, archives, libraries and cultural institutions has been announced today to grow and bolster the nation’s “essential” cultural foundations.