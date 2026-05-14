Welsh Government
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First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth appoints his Ministerial team
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday appointed his Cabinet which he has said will have a “relentless focus on doing what’s best for Wales”.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“This Cabinet will bring new energy, new ideas and a new direction to the way our nation is led.
“United and filled with talent and experience ready to serve, my government will believe in the art of the possible, working as one team every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales.
“Our principles will be our guide as we seek practical solutions to the issues faced by communities the length and breadth of our country – and we will pursue our missions with the energy and urgency they demand.
“Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we can, bringing the nation together. A new era of leadership starts today.”
The Welsh Government Cabinet in full:
- First Minister: Rhun ap Iorwerth
- Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality: Sioned Williams
- Cabinet Minister for Finance: Elin Jones
- Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport: Heledd Fychan
- Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness & the Constitution: Dafydd Trystan Davies
- Cabinet Minister for Health and Care: Mabon ap Gwynfor
- Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy: Adam Price
- Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language: Anna Brychan
- Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability: Llyr Gruffydd
- Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning: Siân Gwenllian
- Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health: Nerys Evans
- Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health: Delyth Jewell
- Deputy Minister for Transport: Mark Hooper
- Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education: Cefin Campbell
- Counsel General Designate: Elfyn Llwyd
Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams added:
“I am humbled to have been appointed Deputy First Minister by the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, and I take on this role with a deep sense of purpose.
“This Government for all is committed to turning promise into immediate action for the people of Wales, with a clear focus on tackling the challenges facing every community.
“I am determined to take action on our priorities from day one, particularly rolling out our childcare offer and urgently tackling child poverty so that every child has the security and opportunity they deserve.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-rhun-ap-iorwerth-appoints-his-ministerial-team
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