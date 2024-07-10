Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister says the Welsh Government is focussed on ‘what matters most in people's daily lives’ as he announces legislative programme
The First Minister, Vaughan Gething, has today (Tuesday, July 9) set out his legislative priorities saying he wants to ensure the Welsh Government is building “an ambitious future for a fairer, stronger, greener Wales.”
Legislation to be introduced in the remainder of this Senedd term includes measures to improve transport links across the country, protect people and communities, and tackle the climate emergency.
The programme includes:
- A Bus Bill, which will enable all levels of government in Wales to work together to design one joined up bus network that puts passengers before profit and helps people move away from using cars for every journey.
- A Building Safety Bill, which will fundamentally reform the existing building safety regime in Wales and address fire safety issues in buildings 11 metres and over in existing building stock.
- A Disused Tips (Mines and Quarries) Bill, which will reform outdated laws around tip safety and give greater security to the people living in their shadows.
- A Homelessness Bill, which will include a package of significant reforms to help people in Wales remain in their homes and prevent anyone from experiencing homelessness.
- A Visitor Accommodation (Regulation) Bill, which will see anyone who lets out visitor accommodation have to meet a relevant set of standards to help ensure the safety of visitors and enhance the visitor experience.
- An Environmental Principles and Biodiversity Bill, which demonstrates a continued commitment to tackling the nature and climate emergency by establishing a statutory environmental governance body for Wales and introducing legal targets to protect and restore biodiversity.
- A Bill to give local authorities powers to introduce a visitor levy, adding a small additional charge on visitors staying overnight in visitor accommodation that will go towards supporting sustainable tourism.
Furthermore, towards the end of this Senedd term, a Bill will be brought forward to simplify and modernise the planning law in Wales, which the First Minister said is currently “increasingly inaccessible and overly complex.”
The First Minister also confirmed the Welsh Government would consult on a draft Taxi and Private Hire Vehicles Bill. Speaking in the Senedd, he said:
Both our record of delivery and our plans for the future reflect our commitment to radical and transformative change for every corner of Wales as we focus our resources on what matters most in people's daily lives.
From completely reshaping the public transport system to protecting our critical infrastructure and safeguarding the environment, our ambitious legislative programme will make a real difference to the lives of people all across Wales.
I look forward to both a renewed, genuine partnership with the new UK Government and to continuing to work with Members across this Siambr as we strive towards unlocking more opportunities across Wales and delivering positive, progressive change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-says-welsh-government-focussed-what-matters-most-peoples-daily-lives-he-announces
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£3.7m additional funding to protect and preserve Wales’ national treasures10/07/2024 13:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing additional funding to ensure Wales’ cultural institutions are protected and preserved, with £3.2m earmarked this financial year for repairs to be carried out to both the National Museum Cardiff and National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.
Securing a Sustainable future for Wales’ cockle fishing heritage10/07/2024 12:05:00
New Legislation comes into force today [10 July] which help to ensure cockle fisheries in Wales remain environmentally sustainable and economically viable for the future
Wales passes landmark Bill to introduce automatic registration of electors and to modernise electoral administration10/07/2024 10:15:00
The Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Bill, which was first introduced to the Senedd in October 2023, has today (09 July 2024) been passed by the Welsh Parliament.
New degree apprenticeships announced to help build the Wales of the future09/07/2024 12:05:00
Universities and Industry welcome launch of fully funded programmes up to four-years.
Partnership project provides over 62,000 essential items to people in need08/07/2024 13:15:00
Cwtch Mawr is Wales’ first multibank, which helps struggling families in Swansea.
Further support for teachers to boost roll out of the new curriculum04/07/2024 11:05:00
The roll out of the Curriculum for Wales will be boosted by further support for teachers and schools to ensure consistent delivery across Wales.
Children encouraged to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge04/07/2024 10:05:00
Launching in libraries across Wales on Saturday 6 July, the Summer Reading Challenge is a free activity enabling young children to read for pleasure during the summer holidays.
Further support for teachers to boost roll out the new curriculum02/07/2024 14:05:00
The roll out of the Curriculum for Wales will be boosted by further support for teachers and schools to ensure consistent delivery across Wales.