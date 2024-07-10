First Minister says the Welsh Government is focussed on ‘what matters most in people's daily lives’ as he announces legislative programme

The First Minister, Vaughan Gething, has today (Tuesday, July 9) set out his legislative priorities saying he wants to ensure the Welsh Government is building “an ambitious future for a fairer, stronger, greener Wales.”

Legislation to be introduced in the remainder of this Senedd term includes measures to improve transport links across the country, protect people and communities, and tackle the climate emergency.

The programme includes:

A Bus Bill, which will enable all levels of government in Wales to work together to design one joined up bus network that puts passengers before profit and helps people move away from using cars for every journey.

A Building Safety Bill, which will fundamentally reform the existing building safety regime in Wales and address fire safety issues in buildings 11 metres and over in existing building stock.

A Disused Tips (Mines and Quarries) Bill, which will reform outdated laws around tip safety and give greater security to the people living in their shadows.

A Homelessness Bill, which will include a package of significant reforms to help people in Wales remain in their homes and prevent anyone from experiencing homelessness.

A Visitor Accommodation (Regulation) Bill, which will see anyone who lets out visitor accommodation have to meet a relevant set of standards to help ensure the safety of visitors and enhance the visitor experience.

An Environmental Principles and Biodiversity Bill, which demonstrates a continued commitment to tackling the nature and climate emergency by establishing a statutory environmental governance body for Wales and introducing legal targets to protect and restore biodiversity.

A Bill to give local authorities powers to introduce a visitor levy, adding a small additional charge on visitors staying overnight in visitor accommodation that will go towards supporting sustainable tourism.

Furthermore, towards the end of this Senedd term, a Bill will be brought forward to simplify and modernise the planning law in Wales, which the First Minister said is currently “increasingly inaccessible and overly complex.”

The First Minister also confirmed the Welsh Government would consult on a draft Taxi and Private Hire Vehicles Bill. Speaking in the Senedd, he said: