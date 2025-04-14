Scottish Government
First Minister: Scotland must be resilient in face of global shocks
‘UK response must reflect changing reality.’
The Scottish Government will take steps to ensure Scotland is as “resilient as we can possibly be” in the face of global economic uncertainty, First Minister John Swinney has said.
Responding to the events of the last few weeks, the First Minister has called for a UK Government response that reflects the fact that “the world is changing around us”.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“I know that this is a time of great uncertainty for people, that many families and businesses are worried about what global events will mean for their finances. That is why I want us to be united and creative in our response, to ensure that we are as resilient as we can possibly be.
“My view is that UK response should include removing the self-imposed economic straitjacket of the Chancellor’s fiscal rules and reversing the job – and growth – destroying increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions. The world is changing around us and quite simply, the UK government needs to change too.
“It should include closer alignment with the European Union. If trade barriers are being constructed across the Atlantic, they must be swept away in the Channel and North Sea.
“And it should include investment in Scotland’s green industrial future. If British Steel is to be nationalised to protect it, then so too should Grangemouth.
“If a supercomputer is to be built in the London-Oxford-Cambridge triangle, then the cancelled supercomputer for Edinburgh should be restored.
“If carbon capture and storage is to proceed on Tyneside and Merseyside, it should be given an immediate green light for the north-east of Scotland too.
“This is what it means to get serious about Scotland’s economic future. Given the scale of the threat, anything less is not good enough.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-scotland-must-be-resilient-in-face-of-global-shocks/
