First Minister: “Scotland’s leadership paves the way for loss and damage funding”

£2 million loss and damage pledge unlocks over $650 million globally.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has joined global leaders and outlined Scotland's ambitions to tackle the climate crisis during COP28, as the global sum committed to addressing loss and damage reaches over $650 million.

Over the course of his trip the First Minister joined His Majesty King Charles III to officially open a new Heriot-Watt Dubai Campus and made the keynote speech at Global Ethical Finance Initiative’s (GEFI) Climate Finance Summit.

He also hosted a St Andrew’s Day reception with some of Scotland’s food and drink industry leaders and joined the Scottish business delegation to discuss their work to attract investment in strategic net zero sectors across the country.

New funding to provide clean and reliable energy in Scotland’s partner countries Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda was also announced and further detailed how the £2 million from Scotland’s Climate Justice Fund will help tackle loss and damage in climate vulnerable communities.

During various meetings and engagements with world leaders, activists and communities he reiterated Scotland’s commitment to climate action, renewable energy and a just transition to net zero.

First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said: