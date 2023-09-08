Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister sees positive impact 20mph is having in St Brides Major
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday (Thursday, September 7) visited one of the first areas in Wales to trial the new 20mph limit to learn more about the impact of the “biggest step-change in community safety in a generation.”
With just 10 days to go before the default 20mph speed limit will be introduced across Wales, the First Minister met business owners, parents and school children in St Brides Major, in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Wales will become the first part of the UK to introduce a nationwide 20mph speed limit as most residential roads, which currently have a 30mph speed limit, switch to 20mph on Sunday, September 17.
St Brides Major was one of the first trial sites for the 20mph speed limit.
While visiting the village, the First Minister met with B&B owners Chris and Julie Davies who are happy with the slower speeds and said they make a positive difference to St Brides. Local community members who were successful in campaigning for safer streets through the group Safer St Brides were also keen to share their stories during the First Minister’s visit.
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
Reducing speeds not only saves lives, it helps build safer communities for everyone, including motorists - better places to live our lives.
It will help make our streets quieter, reducing noise pollution, and slower speeds will give more people the confidence to cycle and walk around their local areas and encourage children to play outdoors.
Evidence from around the world is clear – reducing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives.
Wales will follow a similar approach taken in Spain where the speed limit on the majority of roads was changed to 30km/h in 2019.
Since then, Spain has reported 20% fewer urban road deaths, and fatalities have reduced by 34% for cyclists and 24% for pedestrians.
Research shows the 20mph default speed limit could save £92m a year by reducing the number of deaths and injuries. It could also help to reduce pressure on the NHS from a reduction in injuries from road traffic collisions.
Over the first decade, it is estimated a lower speed limit will save up to 100 lives and 20,000 casualties.
The change comes after four years of work with local authorities, police, and road safety experts to design a change in the law.
Local owner of St Bridget’s Farm B&B, Chris Davies yesterday said:
The people of St Brides have worked hard to get speeds lowered, and since the introduction of 20mph I’m pleased to say we’ve seen a noticeable difference in people travelling slower through the village and a lot less noise from speeding cars as a result.
It now feels much safer for local people, especially children, and it’s lovely for guests at our B&B to be able to enjoy being out and about in the village.
One of the campaigners for Safer St Brides, Nia Lloyd-Knott added:
The rollout of 20mph in St Brides Major has been fantastic. As a village we campaigned for slower speeds for a long time, so we were delighted to be chosen as one of the early adopters of 20mph.
The village has a lot of families who are very keen walkers and cyclists, so the introduction of slower speeds has had a huge impact for the whole village, with many more parents feeling comfortable to let their children travel to the local school independently.
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales joins the European Semiconductor Regional Alliance08/09/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has become a signatory of an alliance of European regional governments, promoting growth, fostering collaboration, and developing strong value chains in the semiconductor industry.
Wales welcomes UK’s continued participation in EU’s €100 billion Horizon Europe programme07/09/2023 16:05:00
Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has welcomed the news the UK will have continued access to Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship €100 billion research and innovation programme.
Adoption of PPN 07/23: Security Classification Policy07/09/2023 14:05:00
We have adopted the UK government’s PPN 07/23 Security Classification Policy with immediate effect.
Vive le Cymru! Welsh culture to wow Rugby World Cup fans in France07/09/2023 09:25:00
As the Rugby World Cup prepares for kick-off in France, Welsh Government and its partners have teamed up with some of Wales’ finest artists, food and drink producers to showcase what Wales has to offer off-pitch.
People in Wales reminded how they can help stop the spread of respiratory infections07/09/2023 09:10:00
As the summer draws to a close and schools prepare to return, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones, is reminding people to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they are unwell and have a high temperature.
New facility to double Wales’ plastic reprocessing capacity06/09/2023 12:05:00
A £45 million investment will more than double Wales’ plastic reprocessing capacity and create over 100 new jobs at the former Toyoda Gosei factory in Swansea.
Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in education establishments in Wales05/09/2023 09:05:00
Following new information over the weekend, all 22 local authorities in Wales are assessing RAAC in education buildings.
Further works to begin today on Menai Suspension Bridge04/09/2023 14:05:00
Work will begin today (Monday 4th September 2023) on the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.
People in Wales reminded how they can help stop the spread of respiratory infections01/09/2023 15:20:00
As the summer draws to a close and schools prepare to return, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones, is reminding people to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they are unwell and have a high temperature.