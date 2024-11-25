First Minister sets out his vision for Scotland in St Andrew’s Day speech

FM's pledge to ‘create the conditions for every person in Scotland to thrive’.

First Minister John Swinney will this week pledge to ‘create the conditions for every person in Scotland to thrive’, as he urges the country to pull together in a spirit of collaboration to remove barriers to economic and social progress.

In a major speech to representatives from organisations across the public and private sectors ahead of St Andrew’s Day, Mr Swinney will reflect on his approach to leadership and why challenges must be ‘understood and solved from the bottom up’.

In the speech – which will be delivered one week before the publication of the 2025-26 Scottish Budget – the First Minister will say he is “here to do the hard work” in finding lasting solutions to improving people’s lives.

The First Minister is expected to say: