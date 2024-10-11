First Minister to attend first Council of the Nations and Regions

Opportunities to deliver growth and investment will be at the top of the agenda when leaders of the four nations meet at the UK’s first Council of the Nations and Regions in Scotland today.

The First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, will join the Prime Minister, the First Minister of Scotland, the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and regional mayors from England for the event.

Ahead of the council, Eluned Morgan said:

The new Council of the Nations and Regions is evidence of the reset in relations with the new UK Government. Only by truly working together can we deliver for Wales and the rest of the UK. The Council offers a major opportunity to work as partners on the number one mission of economic growth. There are a number of shared priorities on which we can work in partnership, including supporting people into work, fostering innovation and investment and improving economic infrastructure and skills. This is a major opportunity to reset relations and begin a new era of partnership across the UK.

Next Monday (14 October 2024), the FM is due to attend the UK government’s inaugural International Investment Summit in London, where the focus on growth and jobs continues.