Scottish Government
|Printable version
First Minister to attend Tartan Week events
Opportunity to promote strong business links with US.
First Minister John Swinney will undertake a series of engagements in New York as part of Tartan Week, the annual celebration of Scottish heritage and culture in the United States.
In recognition of the important role of the US as a key investment and trading partner, the First Minister will meet a number of high profile current and potential investors to promote the economic opportunities on offer in Scotland.
Speaking ahead of his visit, the First Minister yesterday said:
“Scotland enjoys deep AND ENDURING links with the US, which is both our largest inward investor, and second largest export market after the European Union.
“In 2023, exports of Scottish goods to the US were worth £4 billion. And here in Scotland, more than 700 US-owned enterprises provide employment to more than 115,000 people.
“Scotland is open for business and is one of the best places in the world to invest. We have a reputation as a world-class entrepreneurial nation, with the number of start-ups, spinouts, and scale up companies growing at pace. We also have the potential to become a strategic hub for future renewable energy investments, specifically by developing and scaling projects in offshore wind, green hydrogen, and energy storage.
“Tartan Week in April is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Scottish culture, and promote economic opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.
“I am looking forward to attending this week’s Tartan Week events, meeting our dynamic diaspora, and engaging with some of our biggest current and potential investors. I want to showcase Scotland’s progressive international outlook, and our focus on innovation, sustainability and growth.”
Background
A more detailed itinerary of the First Minister’s programme will be released in due course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-to-attend-tartan-week-events/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving outdoor play24/03/2025 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney is set to announce £25 million of funding to local authorities to invest in the renewal of play parks across Scotland.
First Minister address to the CBI24/03/2025 12:05:00
First Minister John Swinney recently set out his commitment to continue working with the business community to grow Scotland’s economy, during a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
Nature boost: Government launches first action plan on pesticides in a decade21/03/2025 16:27:00
The UK Pesticides National Action Plan sets out how the Government will work collaboratively with farmers to minimise the impacts of pesticides on people and the environment
Boosting local economies21/03/2025 13:05:00
A Bill designed to create jobs and drive economic growth across Scotland by promoting investment in communities has been published today.
Widening access to university education21/03/2025 10:10:00
Rise in students from most deprived areas.
Charitable Bonds housing investment reaches half a billion21/03/2025 09:10:00
Thousands of new homes delivered through scheme.
Highlighting help on National Single Parents Day (21 March)20/03/2025 16:20:00
One Parent Families Scotland and Social Security Scotland link-up
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics December 202420/03/2025 15:05:00
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Diversity and Inclusion of the Scottish Government Workforce20/03/2025 13:05:00
The latest Scottish Government Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.