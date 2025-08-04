Welsh Government
First Minister to celebrate Welsh culture and Wrexham's global success at National Eisteddfod
The First Minister will celebrate Wrexham’s new-found success as a global cultural and sporting destination as she visits the National Eisteddfod today.
She will take part in a special Eisteddfod question and answer session with journalist Maxine Hughes, who is known for her work on the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series, starring Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and Byd Eithafol for S4C.
The National Eisteddfod is Wales’ annual national festival celebrating the Welsh language, culture, literature and performance. It gives everyone an opportunity to immerse themselves in Cymraeg.
Wrexham play’s host to the Eisteddfod this year. The city has become a flagship destination for tourism – visitor spending reached more than £179 million, representing nearly 20% year-on-year growth and supporting more than 1,750 full-time jobs in the sector.
Speaking ahead of her visit, the First Minister said:
It's wonderful to be at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham, where we can celebrate how this remarkable place perfectly embodies the spirit of modern Wales – a place where our rich cultural heritage meets contemporary success.
It’s always great to see our fantastic culture and Welsh language on display at the Eisteddfod, and the excitement it brings with it.
Wrexham shows how our communities can thrive on the world stage whilst remaining proudly Welsh.
Maxine Hughes said:
The story of Wrexham is one that has now travelled around the world. The city has been through some hard times, and there is still work to be done, but it’s a story of resilience and strong community.
I am so proud to be taking part in the Eisteddfod, and even more excited that the festival is taking place in Wrexham. I look forward to having a wide-ranging discussion with the First Minister at Wales’s most important cultural event of the year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-to-celebrate-welsh-culture-and-wrexhams-global-success-at-national-eisteddfod
