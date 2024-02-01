First Minister to chair cross-party meeting on net zero

Party leaders discuss climate ambitions for Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf will chair a cross-party discussion on Scotland’s climate change ambitions.

Inviting party leaders to discuss how we can all address the climate crisis, the First Minister will highlight the Parliament’s shared goal of securing a future that is fair and just for all.

He will urge all parties to lead and promote behaviour change from everyone in society.

Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the independent UK Climate Change Committee (CCC), will present information on where Scotland is in its journey to net zero.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the First Minister said: