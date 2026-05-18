Welsh Government
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First Minister to chair first Cabinet meeting
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will today chair the first meeting of the new Welsh Government Cabinet, setting out an agenda focused on outcomes, openness and action on the priorities of people across Wales.
The meeting marks the beginning of a new programme of government centred on improving public services, supporting families and growing the Welsh economy.
Ahead of the meeting, the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth said:
“This is a government of action, a government for all, and a government of new ideas. The hard work has now started.
“Our focus is on the issues that matter most to people in every part of Wales – cutting waiting lists, supporting families with the cost of living, creating good jobs, raising standards in education and tackling child poverty.
“As First Minister, I am determined to end siloed working and unnecessary duplication across government. This Cabinet will work as one team, with ministers focused on delivering together in the interests of the people of Wales.
“We will lead with openness and purpose, building trust through practical action and visible outcomes.
“The people of Wales expect a government that listens, that stands up boldly for Wales, and that works together to get things done. That is exactly what this Cabinet is determined to deliver.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-chair-first-cabinet-meeting
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