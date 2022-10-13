First Minister to discuss cost-of-living crisis and renewable energy at Wales-Ireland Forum

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford will meet Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at the second meeting of the Wales-Ireland Forum.

The 2-day event in Dublin and Cork will include discussions on the cost-of-living crisis with ministers sharing their approaches to supporting people during this challenging time.

Climate change and renewable energy will also feature prominently in the talks. Offshore wind is seen by both governments as a significant opportunity to improve energy security.

Discussions will also centre around ports and border control as the Welsh Government works to find practical solutions to the many challenges presented by Brexit.

The Wales-Ireland Forum will be an opportunity to continue to raise the profile of Wales with business leaders, academics and cultural partners in Ireland, and to re-affirm Wales’ commitment to further collaborate on programmes and projects.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths will play a key part in discussions alongside Irish Government representatives Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister Michael McGrath and Minister Dara Calleary.

In March 2021, the Irish and Welsh governments signed a Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan committing both administrations to strengthening the political and economic ties between the 2 countries.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: