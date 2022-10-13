Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister to discuss cost-of-living crisis and renewable energy at Wales-Ireland Forum
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford will meet Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at the second meeting of the Wales-Ireland Forum.
The 2-day event in Dublin and Cork will include discussions on the cost-of-living crisis with ministers sharing their approaches to supporting people during this challenging time.
Climate change and renewable energy will also feature prominently in the talks. Offshore wind is seen by both governments as a significant opportunity to improve energy security.
Discussions will also centre around ports and border control as the Welsh Government works to find practical solutions to the many challenges presented by Brexit.
The Wales-Ireland Forum will be an opportunity to continue to raise the profile of Wales with business leaders, academics and cultural partners in Ireland, and to re-affirm Wales’ commitment to further collaborate on programmes and projects.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths will play a key part in discussions alongside Irish Government representatives Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister Michael McGrath and Minister Dara Calleary.
In March 2021, the Irish and Welsh governments signed a Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan committing both administrations to strengthening the political and economic ties between the 2 countries.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said:
I am delighted to travel to Ireland to co-chair the second Ireland-Wales Forum, building on the success of the inaugural forum in Wales last year.
This provides the platform to continue to strengthen our relationship and deliver against the Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan Minister Coveney and I launched in March last year.
I am pleased to be joined by the Economy Minister and the Minister for Rural Affairs and have the opportunity to visit Dublin and Cork, meeting people working collaboratively on projects in a number of sectors across Ireland and Wales”.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/first-minister-to-discuss-cost-of-living-crisis-and-renewable-energy-at-wales-ireland-forum
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Thousands of Welsh farms to receive payments13/10/2022 14:20:00
More than 15,600 Welsh farms will receive a share of over £161m when Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2022 advance payments are made tomorrow (Friday 14 October), Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
“We now feel safer to walk to school” Caldicot school pupils tell Deputy Minister13/10/2022 11:05:00
Children at Durand Primary School, in Caldicot, were excited to tell the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with a responsibility for transport, Lee Waters, how the new 20mph speed limit in their town has given them more freedom to walk, cycle or scoot to school, when he visited their school yesterday.
Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) responds to Government White Paper12/10/2022 14:05:00
Proposals for reform supported by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales.
Teen becomes First Minister for the day as girls take over11/10/2022 15:10:00
A 16-year-old girl from Barry has become First Minister of Wales for the day as girls across the world take over to mark the UN’s International Day of the Girl.
£2 million to improve emergency waiting rooms11/10/2022 14:15:00
The Welsh Government has announced £2m to upgrade emergency department waiting areas this winter.
Automatic voter registration pilots proposed in Wales11/10/2022 13:15:00
The Welsh Government yesterday set out proposals to improve voter participation, including trials for automatic voter registration in Senedd and local government elections.
New mental health unit plan moves a step closer11/10/2022 11:05:00
Outline plans to build a new mental health unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to improve the quality care for adults and older people have been approved by the Health Minister.
£11 million Arfor 2 programme to boost economic prosperity in Welsh speaking communities11/10/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest £11 million over the next three years in Arfor 2, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething and Designated Member Cefin Campbell yesterday announced.
Changes to main residential rates and bands for Land Transaction Tax10/10/2022 16:05:00
On 27 September 2022, the Welsh Government announced the main residential rates of Land Transaction Tax (LTT) will change on 10 October 2022.
Devolved Governments united in call for urgent ‘cost-of-living’ action10/10/2022 14:05:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt alongside Scottish Minister for Social Security, Ben MacPherson and Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey are urging the UK Government to take immediate action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.