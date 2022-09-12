First Minister to move Motion of Condolence to The Queen

Series of events to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

The First Minister will today (Monday September 12) table a formal Motion of Condolence on behalf of the people of Scotland following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort will receive the Motion at the Scottish Parliament this evening.

The reception is one of a number of events in Edinburgh today following the arrival of Their Majesties from London.

In addition:

The King will join the Procession of Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral where a service of prayer and reflection will be held for the life of The Queen

After the Procession, The King will receive the First Minister, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Her Majesty The Queen will Lie at Rest in St Giles’ Cathedral overnight, giving an opportunity for the public to file past the coffin to pay their respects.

Large crowds are again expected in the city and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen in person is advised to plan their journey carefully and allow adequate time for travel. Events will also be televised.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:

“For countless people – across our country, and around the world – this is a moment of profound sadness. We see that in the crowds gathered outside here, at St Giles’ Cathedral, and all across Scotland. This Parliament and this nation are in mourning today.

“At the heart of it all, of course, is the sense of loss felt by those who were closest to Her Majesty. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family – and we are honoured by the presence here, of His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.

“In an ever changing world, especially in turbulent times, Her Majesty was the great constant - the anchor of our nation. Even towards the end, as her health declined, her genuine love of Scotland and profound sense of public service never faltered.

“She performed her duties with dedication and wisdom, setting an exceptional example to each and every one of us. We stand ready to support His Majesty as he continues his own life of service and builds on the extraordinary legacy of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth - the Queen of Scots.”

Background

Book of Condolence

Motion of Condolence

The First Minister has lodged a Motion of Condolence at the Scottish Parliament.

Procession

On Monday 12 September Her Majesty’s coffin will be borne in cortege from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral. In addition to the official party, it will be flanked by The King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour.

Minute guns will be fired as the cortege makes its way up the Royal Mile. The last round will fire as the hearse stops outside St Giles’ Cathedral.

There will be limited space on pavements along the Royal Mile for the public to see the cortege. Those wishing to attend should allow plenty of time. Access may be restricted for safety reasons.

Further local information is available here: City of Edinburgh Council. Traffic and travel information is available here: Traffic Scotland.

St Giles’ Cathedral Service

There will be a Service to celebrate the life of The Queen and her connection to Scotland at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday 12 September at 15:00.

The Service will be led by the Reverend Calum MacLeod.

The ceremony will be attended by people from all areas of public life including representatives from the Scottish Government and local councils, consular officials, faith groups, and charities with Royal patronage.

There will be limited space along the Royal Mile. Those wishing to attend are advised to allow plenty of time. Access may be restricted for safety reasons.

Please check City of Edinburgh Council and Traffic Scotland for further details.